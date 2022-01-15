How to Watch Bengals' Playoff Game With Raiders on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the playoffs, maybe even a little sooner than expected during its rebuild with second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. They take on the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off the postseason on Saturday, with both teams trying to shed horrific postseason records.

Cincinnati is just 5-14 all-time in the NFL playoffs, and have lost eight straight postseason games dating back to 1991. They have played in two Super Bowls, but have yet to win an NFL title.

The stories Raiders franchise is 25-19 overall in the postseason in stops through Oakland, Los Angeles and now Las Vegas. But this is just their second postseason game since the 2002 season. So something has to give on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals:

How to watch Raiders vs. Bengals

Who: Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) When : 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

: 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv National Radio: Sirius XM Raiders broadcast Channel 225; Bengals broadcast Channel 226

Sirius XM Raiders broadcast Channel 225; Bengals broadcast Channel 226 Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Drew Brees (color commentary)

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Drew Brees (color commentary) Latest Line: Cincinnati is an 5.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 48.5.

Cincinnati is an 5.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 48.5. How They Got Here: Las Vegas is the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, earning a wild card spot thanks to winning its final four games, including a 35-32 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday night in the final regular season game of the year. ... Cincinnati won the AFC North, clinching the division with a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, which allowed them to rest several starters, including quarterback Joe Burrow, last weekend.

Las Vegas is the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, earning a wild card spot thanks to winning its final four games, including a 35-32 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday night in the final regular season game of the year. ... Cincinnati won the AFC North, clinching the division with a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, which allowed them to rest several starters, including quarterback Joe Burrow, last weekend. Raiders' Key Statistics: Quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for a career-high 4,804 yards this season, and has navigated one controversial issue after another all year. He's thrown 23 touchdown passes this season. Josh Jacobs was the Raiders' leading rusher with 872 yards.

Quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for a career-high 4,804 yards this season, and has navigated one controversial issue after another all year. He's thrown 23 touchdown passes this season. Josh Jacobs was the Raiders' leading rusher with 872 yards. Bengals' Key Statistics: Joe Burrow, the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was terrific in leading Cincinnati to a division title. He threw for 4,611 yards and had 34 touchdown passes. Rookie Ja'Marr Chase had 1,455 receiving yards, and Joe Mixon rushed for 1,205 yards. That's a lot of young talent.

Joe Burrow, the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was terrific in leading Cincinnati to a division title. He threw for 4,611 yards and had 34 touchdown passes. Rookie Ja'Marr Chase had 1,455 receiving yards, and Joe Mixon rushed for 1,205 yards. That's a lot of young talent. Local ties: The Bengals have 14 former Big Ten players on their roster, and that doesn't count Burrow. The Athens, Ohio native started his college career at Ohio State before transferring and winning a national title at LSU. The Raiders have nine former Big Ten players.

Raiders-Bengals history