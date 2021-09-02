How to Watch All Big Ten Football Games in Week 1

Week 1 of the Big Ten football season starts on Thursday night with two games, including a huge conference showdown with Ohio State and Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten football season kicks into high gear on Thursday as we get an early start to Week 1 with two games involving Big Ten teams.

The first game of the night involves Rutgers, who are taking on Temple in the season opener in Greg Schiano's second year back with the Scarlet Knights.

The nightcap is conference game, with four-time defending Big Ten champion Ohio State traveling to Minnesota.

Here's how to watch both of Thursday night's games, plus the schedule for the rest of the week.

Thursday: Temple at Rutgers

Who: Temple Owls vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Temple Owls vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights When: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J. (The game is sold out in the 52,000-seat stadium)

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J. (The game is sold out in the 52,000-seat stadium) TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Joe Beninati (play-by-play); James Laurinaitis (analyst), Michelle McMahon (sideline)

Joe Beninati (play-by-play); James Laurinaitis (analyst), Michelle McMahon (sideline) Stream: FoxSports app

FoxSports app Point spread: Rutgers is a 14.5-point favorite according to Fanduel.com . The line has moved from 13.5 to 14.5 since Monday. The over/under is 52.

Rutgers is a 14.5-point favorite according to . The line has moved from 13.5 to 14.5 since Monday. The over/under is 52. Last season: Temple 1-6; Rutgers 3-6.

Temple 1-6; Rutgers 3-6. Last meeting: The programs last met in Piscataway in 2013, with Rutgers winning 23-20. Rutgers has won four games in a row in the series.

The programs last met in Piscataway in 2013, with Rutgers winning 23-20. Rutgers has won four games in a row in the series. Series history: Rutgers leads the series 21-15

Rutgers leads the series 21-15 Coaches: Greg Schiano is in his second year at Rutgers. He was 3-6 a year ago, and is 71-73 overall in his college career as a head coach. He also coached at Rutgers from 2001 to 2011. Rod Carey is in his third season at Temple, where he's posted a 9-11 record in his first two years. He previously coached for six years at Northern Illinois and has a 61-41 career record.

Greg Schiano is in his second year at Rutgers. He was 3-6 a year ago, and is 71-73 overall in his college career as a head coach. He also coached at Rutgers from 2001 to 2011. Rod Carey is in his third season at Temple, where he's posted a 9-11 record in his first two years. He previously coached for six years at Northern Illinois and has a 61-41 career record. Rankings: Neither team is ranked nationally, nor are they receiving any votes in the Associated Press or Coaches polls. In Tom Brew's preseason Big Ten power rankings, Rutgers is ranked No. 12. For the complete Big Ten rankings, CLICK HERE

Thursday: Ohio State at Minnesota

Who: Ohio State Buckeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Ohio State Buckeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers When: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. TV: FOX

FOX Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play); Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Gus Johnson (play-by-play); Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline) Stream: FoxSports app

FoxSports app Point spread: Ohio State is a 13.5-point favorite according to FanDuel.com , and that line has stayed steady all week. The over/under is 62.5

Ohio State is a 13.5-point favorite according to , and that line has stayed steady all week. The over/under is 62.5 Last season: Ohio State 7-1; Minnesota 3-4.

Ohio State 7-1; Minnesota 3-4. Last meeting: On Oct. 13, 2018, Ohio State beat Minnesota 30-14 in Columbus, Ohio.

On Oct. 13, 2018, Ohio State beat Minnesota 30-14 in Columbus, Ohio. Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 46-7 and have won 11 consecutive meetings and 27 of the last 28. Ohio State is 22-5 all-time in Minneapolis but has only played twice before at Huntington Bank Stadium (in 2010, a 52-10 win and again in 2014, a 31-24 triumph).

Ohio State leads the all-time series 46-7 and have won 11 consecutive meetings and 27 of the last 28. Ohio State is 22-5 all-time in Minneapolis but has only played twice before at Huntington Bank Stadium (in 2010, a 52-10 win and again in 2014, a 31-24 triumph). Coaches: Ryan Day is entering his third season as a head coach at Ohio State, and he has a 23-2 record thus far. P.J. Fleck is entering his fifth season at Minnesota, and he has a 26-19 overall record. It is his ninth season as a head coach, and he is 56-41 overall

Ryan Day is entering his third season as a head coach at Ohio State, and he has a 23-2 record thus far. P.J. Fleck is entering his fifth season at Minnesota, and he has a 26-19 overall record. It is his ninth season as a head coach, and he is 56-41 overall Rankings: Ohio State is ranked No. 4 in the country team in the Associated Press or Coaches polls. Minnesota is unranked. In Tom Brew's preseason Big Ten power rankings, Ohio State is ranked No. 1 and Minnesota is ranked No. 8. CLICK HERE

Big Ten games Friday/Saturday

Friday, Sept. 3

MICHIGAN STATE at NORTHWESTERN: 9 p.m. ET, at Evanston, Ill. TV: ESPN. Northwestern is a 3.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The over/under is at 44.5 points. This line has bounced between 3 and 3.5 points throughout the week.

Saturday, Sept. 4

NO. 19 PENN STATE at NO. 12 WISCONSIN: Noon ET at Madison, Wisc. TV: FOX. Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The line was 4.5 last week. The over/under is at 49.5.

Noon ET at Madison, Wisc. TV: FOX. Wisconsin is a 5.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The line was 4.5 last week. The over/under is at 49.5. WESTERN MICHIGAN at MICHIGAN: Noon ET at Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: ESPN. Michigan is a 17.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The line was 17.5 last week and dipped to 16.5 on Monday, but has gone back up. The over/under is 67.5.

Noon ET at Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: ESPN. Michigan is a 17.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The line was 17.5 last week and dipped to 16.5 on Monday, but has gone back up. The over/under is 67.5. FORDHAM at NEBRASKA: Noon ET at Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network. There is no line on the game, according to FanDuel.

Noon ET at Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network. There is no line on the game, according to FanDuel. NO. 17 INDIANA at NO. 18 IOWA: 3:30 p.m. ET at Iowa City, Iowa. TV: Big Ten Network. Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. This line opened at 5.5 points and has gotten down as low as 3 points. The over/under is 45.5

3:30 p.m. ET at Iowa City, Iowa. TV: Big Ten Network. Iowa is a 3.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. This line opened at 5.5 points and has gotten down as low as 3 points. The over/under is 45.5 WEST VIRGINIA at MARYLAND: 3:30 p.m. ET at College Park, Md. TV: ESPN. West Virginia is a 2.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. This line opened at 4.5 for West Virginia but has been dropping steadily. The over/under is 56.6

3:30 p.m. ET at College Park, Md. TV: ESPN. West Virginia is a 2.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. This line opened at 4.5 for West Virginia but has been dropping steadily. The over/under is 56.6 OREGON STATE at PURDUE: 7 p.m. ET at West Lafayette, Ind. TV: FOX Sports 1. Purdue is a 6.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The line was 7.5 last week. The over/under is at 68.5, the highest of any Big Ten game.

7 p.m. ET at West Lafayette, Ind. TV: FOX Sports 1. Purdue is a 6.5-point favorite according to FanDuel. The line was 7.5 last week. The over/under is at 68.5, the highest of any Big Ten game. TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO at ILLINOIS: 7:30 p.m. ET at Champaign, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network. The Illini have opened as a 5.5-point favorite, and are looking for their second straight home win after beating Nebraska 30-22 in Week 0.

