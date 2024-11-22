How To Watch No. 5 Indiana Football Against No. 2 Ohio State in Week 13
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The college football world shifts its focus to a top-five matchup Saturday in the Big Ten.
No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Indiana at noon ET at Ohio Stadium, a game that will be instrumental in deciding the Big Ten title game and College Football playoff seeding. Oregon has already clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship, and the winner of Indiana-Ohio State is in the driver's seat to face the Ducks, barring an upset in the final regular season game.
ESPN's College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff shows will both be in Columbus to preview a matchup that some believe is the biggest game in Indiana football history. In its first season under coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana has won 10 games for the first time in program history.
On the other side, Ohio State's lone blemish is a 32-31 loss at No. 1 Oregon. Since then, they've rattled off four straight wins, including two by 24-plus points most recently and a 20-13 win at No. 4 Penn State. Ohio State coach Ryan Day won the Big Ten title his first two seasons, 2019 and 2020, but he fell short the following three.
This heavyweight matchup features and Indiana team that ranks second nationally in scoring offense (43.9) and seventh in scoring defense (13.8). Ohio State is tied for the fewest points allowed per game in the country (10.3) and its offense ranks 12th in scoring (38.7).
How to watch No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 2 Ohio State
- Who: No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0) vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1)
- What: Top-five matchup with Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff implications.
- When: noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- Where: Ohio Stadium (102,780) in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 158 or 196)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Ohio State is a 10.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 52.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook on Friday morning.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Michigan 20-15 on Nov. 9, then had a bye week. Ohio State defeated Purdue 45-0 at home on Nov. 9, then won 31-7 at Northwestern on Nov. 16.
- Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series against Indiana 8-0-12-5. The Buckeyes have a 29-game win streak against the Hoosiers, dating back to 1991. The teams tied 27-27 during the 1990 season, and Indiana's last win over Ohio State came in 1988, when the Hoosiers won 41-7 in Bloomington. Indiana also defeated Ohio State 31-10 during the 1987 season, snapping a winless streak against the Buckeyes since 1951. Five of Indiana's win in this series came between 1901-13.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 46 degrees and cloudy with a 12% chance of rain and west-northwest winds at 11 miles per hour Saturday at noon ET in Columbus.
Meet the coaches
- Ryan Day, Ohio State: Day has a 65-9 overall record and a 45-4 record in Big Ten play in his sixth full season as Ohio State's head coach. Three of those wins also came during the 2018, when he served as acting head coach while Urban Meyer was on administrative leave. Day, 45, won the Big Ten title in 2019 and 2020, and he also won the Big Ten East division title in 2021. He was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2019. Before taking over as head coach, Day spent two seasons at Ohio State as an assistant coach. Prior to Ohio State, he was an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Boston College, Temple, Florida and New Hampshire. He played quarterback and linebacker at New Hampshire from 1998-2001 and was born in Manchester, N.H.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti has a 10-0 record in his first season at Indiana, making him the first coach to win 10 games in any season with the Hoosiers. He previously had a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti, 63, played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
