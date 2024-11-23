LIVE BLOG: Follow As No. 5 Indiana Has Showdown With No. 2 Ohio State
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live blog for the biggest game of the season for No. 5 Indiana as it takes on No. 2 Ohio State.
It seems like the entire season has been pointing at this game. It's a game that can make or could break Indiana's playoff aspirations.
Indiana is 9-50-4 all-time in Columbus. Now would be a good time for the Hoosiers to break into double-digit wins.
Indiana 7-0, 652 1Q. Can't ask for a better start from the Hoosiers. Indiana marches 70 yards in 11 plays and takes the edge off the crowd at Ohio Stadium. Kurtis Rourke was 2-for-3 on the series for 32 yards. Indiana picked on Ohio State DB Davison Igbinosun, who was called for a pair of pass interference penalties. Indiana passes its first test against this Ohio State defense with flying colors.
Touchdown Indiana. Ty Son Lawton runs it in from 2 yards out.
0-0, 835 1Q. Indiana staying within itself on its opening offensive series. Good decisions being made by Kurtis Rourke as he’s throwing underneath the safeties to good effect. A pass interference penalty on a pass to Elijah Sarratt also helped the Hoosiers cause. Indiana in the red zone.
0-0, 1304 1Q. Encouraging start for the Indiana defense. Buckeyes advanced eight yards, but is forced to punt. Indiana takes over at its own 30.
Indiana starters: Offense – WR Myles Price, RB Justice Ellison, QB Kurtis Rourke, WR Elijah Sarratt, WR Miles Cross, TE Zach Horton, C Mike Katic, T Carter Smith, G Bray Lynch, T Trey Wedig, G Tyler Stephens.
Defense – S Shawn Asbury II, LB Jailin Walker, LB Aiden Fisher, CB D’Angelo Ponds, DE Mikail Kamara, DT CJ West, CB Jamier Johnson, S Amare Ferrell, DE Lanell Carr Jr., DT James Carpenter, DB Terry Jones.
Pregame
• Indiana won the toss, a rarity, as the Hoosiers deferred and will get the ball the second half. I think that's only the second time the Hoosiers have won the toss.
• On College GameDay, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso (donning an IU helmet) picked Indiana. Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and guest picker Justin Fields picked Ohio State. I picked Indiana in our predictions story released on Thursday.
• On Big Noon Kickoff, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram and Brady Quinn all picked the Buckeyes. They do score predictions. Meyer (32-26), Leinart (35-24), Ingram (34-27) and Quinn (44-20).
• Indiana has no one on its injury report. Myles Price is back after he got knocked out of the Michigan game. It's remarkable how healthy the Hoosiers have been all season.
• Ohio State confirmed that center Seth McLaughlin is out. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Carson Hinzman will play in McLaughlin's place. Hinzman started for Ohio State in 2023.
Also on the report listed as out for Ohio State is WR Nolan Baudo, OL Zen Michalski and WR Reis Stocksdale. RB TC Caffey and T Josh Simmons are listed out for the season along with McLaughlin.
• It’s jarring seeing those early season highlights of Indiana at Memorial Stadium with plenty of seats empty. How things have changed.
• Fashion report: Indiana never changes. No alternate look worn all season and that doesn’t change now. Hoosiers are in all-white with their red helmets.
Ohio State will be in their usual gray helmets, scarlet jerseys and gray pants.
• Curt Cignetti clearly read my column this week? Good to see Cignetti in good spirits and keeping it loose.
• Temperatures are in the high 40s with light wind coming in from the north. For Nov. 23, it's hard to complain about that.
• Indiana last won in Columbus in 1987, a 31-10 victory. The other victories for Indiana came in 1901, 1905, 1913, 1924, 1937, 1943, 1947 and 1951.
I looked up the 1924 game, since it was 100 years ago. The game was played on Nov. 8, 1924 and Indiana won 12-7. Those Hoosiers dealt the Buckeyes their first Big Ten loss and earned their first Big Ten victory. The lede paragraph of the story said, "Indiana upset the Big Ten dope bucket and spilled the contents all over Ohio Stadium here today by winning 12 to 7, from the Ohio State eleven."
Got to love those old school sportswriting terms. It turned out to be the only Big Ten (Western Conference officially back then) win the Hoosiers would get. Ohio State was sent reeling and did not win another Big Ten game either.
