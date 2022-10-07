How to Watch Indiana's Matchup Against Michigan on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's most daunting opponent comes to Bloomington on Saturday for a Noon ET kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

No. 4 Michigan lost Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson to the NFL and has a new quarterback under center, but the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh are off to a 5-0 start after last year's College Football Playoff berth.

Indiana started the season with three wins, but the Hoosiers dropped consecutive road games at Cincinnati and Nebraska. With full Big Ten East slate and the Old Oaken Bucket, a difficult road lies ahead for the Hoosiers.

"I'm excited for this football team to be able to continue to battle through the challenges that either we've created for ourselves and others will create for us moving forward," Allen said. "That's what this team is all about. We have to understand that, embrace that and do everything we can to be able to do our job whether that's a coach or a player to get our guys ready to go."

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (3-2, lost 35-21 at Nebraska in Week 5) vs. No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, won 27-14 at Iowa in Week 5)

When: Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8 (FOX Big Noon Kickoff pregame show begins at 10 a.m. ET live from Memorial Stadium.)

Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Joe Smith, John Herrick

Michigan leads the all-time series 60-10. Indiana has one victory over Michigan in the last 26 contests, a 38-21 win on Nov. 7, 2020. Last meeting: Michigan defeated Indiana 29-7 in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 6, 2021. Donaven McCulley made his second career start at quarterback for Indiana, and his fumble on the third drive set up the first touchdown of the game, a 2-yard Hassan Haskins run to give Michigan an 10-0 lead. Haskins ran all over Indiana in this one, totaling 168 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries. Indiana scored its lone touchdown of the game midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard run from Chris Childers. McCulley's 24-yard run on this drive was one of his top highlights of his true freshman season. McCulley completed 10-of-24 pass attempts for 88 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions, and he ran the ball 14 times for 37 yards. Raheem Layne led Indiana with eight tackles, and Weston Kramer, Micah McFadden and Bryant Fitzgerald each recorded sacks. Cade McNamara started at quarterback for Michigan, completing 10-of-18 pass attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns. With Michigan commanding a big lead, J.J. McCarthy entered at quarterback and connected on 5-of-10 passes for 55 yards and an interception to Devon Matthews. Aidan Hutchinson, the eventual No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, finished with four quarterback hurries.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Javon Swinton (18) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch from Indiana in Week 6

1. Containing an efficient offense

Blake Corum stepped into lead-back duties for Michigan after losing 1,300-yard rusher Hassan Haskins from last year’s College Football Playoff team, and it’s been a seamless transition so far. Corum’s 6.6 yards per carry have led to 611 total rushing yards, and he leads the Big Ten with 10 rushing touchdowns. Linebacker Aaron Casey said one of Indiana’s keys to victory this week is stopping the run, which will be a tough task against an experienced Michigan offensive line. In the loss at Cincinnati, Indiana succeeded in its commitment to stopping the run, but its defensive backfield was left in vulnerable one-on-one matchups, leading to big plays through the air. The Hoosiers will have to find a better balance in this regard on Saturday against Michigan, whose quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, leads the nation with a 78.6 completion percentage.

2. Get healthy, start fast

If Indiana has any chance of keeping this game close, the Hoosiers have to do something they haven’t accomplished all season – score a first quarter touchdown. Indiana’s offense has gotten off to abysmal starts in all five games, scoring just nine of its 136 total points in the first quarter. A major factor in reversing this trend will be the health of Cam Camper (non-COVID illness) and D.J. Matthews (hamstring), who did not play at Nebraska last week. Allen said on Thursday both players will be game-time decisions. Indiana plays an uptempo offense in an effort to keep opposing defenses off balance, and quarterback Connor Bazelak will need Camper and Matthews back in order to sustain drives against Michigan.

3. A major challenge up front

Mazi Smith, a 6-foot-3, 337-pound senior nose tackle anchors the Michigan defensive front. Not only is he a size mismatch for any opponent, his combination of power and quickness landed him No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List.

Kris Jenkins plays next to Smith at defensive tackle, and he's shared Michigan's Defensive Player of the Week Award twice already in wins over UConn and at Iowa. He made a career-high seven tackles against Georgia in the College Football Playoff last year.

Senior edge rusher Mike Morris stands at 6-foot-6, 292 pounds and leads the Wolverines with four sacks and six tackles for loss through five games. On the opposite end, 6-foot-4 Jaylen Harrell has a team-high four quarterback hurries, as well as 2.5 tackles for loss.

That's just Michigan's starters up front. Defensive lineman Mason Graham comes off the bench as a 6-foot-3, 317-pound true freshman, and he's proven to be more than ready for Big Ten football. Just watch his first career sack at Iowa last week.

On the flip side, Indiana is still trying to find its best five offensive linemen. Last week at Nebraska it was – starting at left tackle and moving right – Luke Haggard, Zach Carpenter, Mike Katic, Tim Weaver and Parker Hanna. Carpenter started the first two games at center, but he returned last week to play left guard as he deals with a thumb injury that limits his ability to snap the ball. We've seen Khalil Benson rotate in at right guard with Weaver throughout the season, Caleb Murphy made two starts at center and Josh Sales has seen some time at right tackle.

We'll see on Saturday which five Indiana goes with, and whoever that proves to be will have their toughest challenge of the season against an impressive Michigan defensive line.