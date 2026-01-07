How To Watch Indiana vs Oregon in Peach Bowl CFP Semifinals

Indiana and Oregon have been two of college football's best all season, setting up a highly anticipated rematch in the College Football Playoff semifinals Friday in the Peach Bowl.

The first matchup made for a thrilling top-10 battle, as Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza led an 80-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to upset the Ducks on their home field. That represents Oregon's lone blemish of the season, which includes wins over ranked teams like No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 12 James Madison, No. 15 USC, No. 20 Iowa and No. 3 Penn State at the time.

The teams are led by elite coaches in Indiana's Curt Cignetti, who's 25-2 over the last two seasons, and Oregon's Dan Lanning, who's 48-7 across his first four seasons as a head coach. Their first matchup delivered in a big way, and the second comes with a trip to the title game on the line.

Here's more information on Friday's game.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti and defensive backs Devan Boykin (12) and D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Oregon

Who: No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (14-0, 9-0 in Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Oregon Ducks (13-1, 8-1 in Big Ten)

What: College Football Playoff semifinals

When: Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) in Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ESPN

TV announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElRoy (analyst), Laura Rutledge and Molly McGrath (sideline)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 84)

Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick

Point spread: Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite over Oregon, and the over/under is 47.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Wednesday morning. The Hoosiers' moneyline odds are -180, while the Ducks' moneyline odds are +150.

Recent results: Indiana defeated No. 1 Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 6, and then defeated No. 9 Alabama 38-3 in the CFP quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Oregon defeated No. 12 James Madison 51-34 at home in the CFP first round on Dec. 20, and then defeated No. 4 Texas Tech 23-0 in the CFP quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.

Series history: The series is tied 2-2. Indiana has won the last two matchups, most recently defeating the Ducks 30-20 on Oct. 11, 2025 in Eugene, Ore. Prior to Oregon joining the Big Ten, the teams hadn't met since 2004, when Indiana won 30-24 in Eugene behind. The Hoosiers were outgained 495 to 198 by Oregon in in total yards, but they intercepted Oregon quarterback Kellen Clemens three times and went 3-for-3 on field goals. The Ducks won the first two matchups by scores of 29-21 in 1964 and 28-22 in 1963.

Peach Bowl history: Indiana is 0-2 in the Peach Bowl, including a 27-23 loss to Auburn in 1990 and a 27-22 loss to Tennessee in 1988 –– both under coach Bill Mallory. Oregon has never played in the Peach Bowl.

What's next?: The winner advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where they'll face the winner of Thursday's game between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) signals for a first down against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Statistical leaders

Indiana

QB Fernando Mendoza: 3,172 yards, 72.3 completion percentage, 36 pass TD, 6 INT

3,172 yards, 72.3 completion percentage, 36 pass TD, 6 INT RB Roman Hemby: 194 carries, 1,007 rush yards, 7 rush TD

194 carries, 1,007 rush yards, 7 rush TD WR Omar Cooper Jr.: 61 receptions, 849 yards, 12 TD

61 receptions, 849 yards, 12 TD LB Rolijah Hardy: 93 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 passes defended

Oregon

QB Dante Moore: 3,280 yards, 72.9 completion percentage, 28 pass TD, 9 INT

3,280 yards, 72.9 completion percentage, 28 pass TD, 9 INT RB Noah Whittington: 129 carries, 829 yards, 6 TD

129 carries, 829 yards, 6 TD WR Malik Benson: 41 receptions, 696 yards, 6 TD

41 receptions, 696 yards, 6 TD LB Bryce Boettcher: 125 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 4 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

The coaching matchup

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 64, has a 25-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 17-1 record in regular season Big Ten play and a Big Ten title. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Cignetti won Big Ten coach of the year and several national coach of the year awards in back-to-back seasons at Indiana.

Dan Lanning, Oregon: Lanning, 39, is 48-7 overall in four seasons at Oregon. He had a 15-3 record in Pac-12 play during his first two seasons, including a trip to the conference title game. Since joining the Big Ten prior to the 2024 season, Oregon is 17-2 in conference play and defeated Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten title game. The Ducks have reached the CFP the last two seasons, falling to No. 6 Ohio State in the quarterfinals last season. Lanning was previously Georgia's defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach from 2018-21 under Kirby Smart, helping the Bulldogs win the 2021 national championship.

Injury report

Indiana

Out

DL Stephen Daley: 19 TFL

DL Kellan Wyatt: eight TFL

DB Amariyun Knighten: one tackle in two games, entered transfer portal

DB Bryson Bonds: Injured in season opener

RB Lee Beebe Jr.: 209 rush yards, TD

K Brendan Franke: made 58-yard FG at Oregon, kickoff specialist in eight games

DL Andrew DePaepe: two tackles in four games, entered transfer portal

Indiana's Stephen Daley (8) pressures Ohio State's Julian Sayin (10) during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon

Out

DB Daylen Austin: entered transfer portal

RB Jordon Davison: 667 rush yards, 15 TD

DB Kingston Lopa: entered transfer portal

WR Kyler Kasper: entered transfer portal

DB Sione Laulea: entered transfer portal

WR Evan Stewart: has not played

WR Justius Lowe: entered transfer portal

DB Solomon Davis: entered transfer portal

RB Makhi Hughes: entered transfer portal

RB Da’Juan Riggs: 86 rush yards

RB Jayden Limar: entered transfer portal

OL Gernorris Wilson: nine games played

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

