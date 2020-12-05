How to Watch Indiana's Game at Wisconsin on Saturday
Indiana looks to keep its historic season alive with a huge road in Madison against Wisconsin. Indiana is 5-1 on the season; the Badgers are 2-1 and both are nationally ranked.
MADISON, Wis. — Indiana has had more than its fair share of epic matchups during this football season, and they've got another one on Saturday when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game is televised on ABC. Check your local listings for the ABC station in your hometown.
Joe Tessitore will have play-by-play duties for the broadcast and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is the color analyst. Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter.
Here's how to watch all the Big Ten games this weekend:
Indiana at Wisconsin
- GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
- LOCATION: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.
- TV: ABC
- Stream: ESPN-Plus
- TV Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
- RADIO: IU Radio Network; Sirius 132, XM 196, Internet 958:
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer, Buck Suhr and Joe Smith
- RECORDS: Indiana (5-1); Wisconsin (2-1)
- LAST WEEK: Indiana beat Maryland 27-11: Wisconsin did not play because of COVID-19 problems inside the Minnesota program.
Penn State at Rutgers
- GAMETIME: Noon ET
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- RECORDS: Penn State (1-5); Rutgers (2-4)
- LAST WEEK: Penn State beat Michigan 27-17; Rutgers beat Purdue 37-30.
Ohio State and Michigan State
- GAMETIME: Noon ET
- TV: ABC
- RECORDS: Ohio State (4-0); Michigan State (2-3)
- LAST WEEK: Ohio State did not play (COVID); Michigan State beat Northwestern 29-20.
Nebraska at Purdue
- GAMETIME: Noon ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- RECORDS: Nebraska (1-4); Purdue (2-3)
- LAST WEEK: Nebraska lost to Iowa 26-20; Purdue lost to Rutgers 37-30.
Iowa at Illinois
- GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- RECORDS: Iowa (4-2); Illinois (2-3)
- LAST WEEK: Iowa beat Nebraska 26-20. Illinois did not play because of COVID-19 issues within the Ohio State program.
Maryland at Michigan
- GAMETIME: CANCELED
- TV: None
- RECORDS: Maryland (2-2); Michigan (2-4)
- LAST WEEK: Maryland lost to Indiana 27-11; Michigan lost to Penn State 27-17.
Northwestern at Minnesota
- GAMETIME: CANCELED
- TV: None
- RECORDS: Northwestern (5-1); Minnesota (2-3)
- LAST WEEK: Northwestern lost to Michigan State 29-20; Minnesota did not play due to COVID-19 issues inside its program.
