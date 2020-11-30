Jack Tuttle Takes Over as Indiana's Starting Quarterback For Remainder of Season

With Michael Penix Jr. out for the season with a torn ACL, Jack Tuttle will take over as the Hoosiers starting quarterback.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As Michael Penix Jr. took off for a 21-yard run and went out of bounds, Tom Allen didn't think anything of it.

He saw Penix move the chains and get his team inside the red zone and didn't think twice about it.

Then he saw Penix go to the ground and stay down, and Allen didn't even know what happened.

The next thing he knew, he was calling on backup quarterback Jack Tuttle to get into the game to help the Hoosiers capitalize in the red zone.

The first snap Tuttle played, he lined up as a wide receiver as Stevie Scott took a wildcat snap and ran it in for the score.

Allen then elected to go for two, having Tuttle make a throw to Peyton Hendershot to complete the conversion and put Indiana up 17-3.

"That throw that he made on the 2-point play was not an easy throw," Allen said. "That was a tough angle but we work on that a lot. He made that throw in practice many times. We cannot emphasize it enough, the critical component of next man up and always being ready."



Penix remained out for the rest of the game, so Tuttle remained in the game.

He went 5-of-5 on passing for 31 yards, mostly just making short throws to his receivers as Indiana used its rushing attack to run out the clock and get the 27-11 victory.

But with the few times where Tuttle was asked to throw the ball, he looked very calm and poised.

"He just put his helmet on, ran out there on the field, took a couple snaps like we normally would," offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "It was really very normal and the conversations that he and I both had were normal just like you normally would with Michael Penix when Mike is in the game."

On Monday, Allen had to announce the unfortunate news that Penix tore his ACL against Maryland, and he will be out for the remainder of the season.

This means Tuttle will be the Hoosiers' starting quarterback for the rest of the season, with freshman Dexter Williams serving as the backup.

"Was it unfortunate circumstances? Without question. The team has to rise up and has to be able to execute as a football team," Allen said. "This is a tight group of guys, a close-knit family that trusts in each other, loves each other and cares about each other. Part of that is being ready when called upon."

Tuttle is originally from San Marcos, California, and he attended Mission Hills High School. He was ranked the No. 4 pro-style quarterback by Rivals and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback by 247 Sports coming out of high school in 2017.

He had some big time offers, and originally committed to play at Utah. But Tuttle was the third string quarterback on the Utes' roster, so he transferred to Indiana mid-semester in 2018 and was granted immediate eligibility.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) throws a pass during the first day of fall camp at Mellencamp Pavilion in Bloomington, Ind., on Friday, August 2, 2019. Bobby Goddin/USA TODAY Sports

"There are a lot of variables that go into a young man's performance," Allen said. "This is why he came here. He was a highly-recruited player out of high school and has a lot of arm talent."

Now Tuttle will get the shot he's been waiting for. His first career start will come this Saturday on the road at No. 18 Wisconsin.

Tuttle will be tasked with a lot more than he was this past Saturday, and he won't enter the game with a lead this time.

Both Allen and Sheridan are impressed with the progression Tuttle made during the offseason, and they think he'll be ready to go this Saturday.

One thing Allen emphasized is that he doesn't need to be as good as Penix for the team to be successful. Penix was having an incredible season, leading the Big Ten is passing yards, but Tuttle doesn't need to do it all by himself.

Indiana has one of the best defenses in the country, and they have multiple weapons at receiver and running back.

"He just needs to understand that he has a lot of talent around him. He has a great receiving corps, tight ends, running backs, an offensive line and a great coaching staff that is going to support him," Allen said. "He needs to go out there and relax, just play football. He needs to help lead this team."

"I am excited for him in the midst of this situation and being able to give him a chance to prove who he is as a football player. You only get those opportunities when they are presented and this situation has presented itself to him and he needs to take it on."

