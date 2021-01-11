How to Watch NFL Playoff Game Between Steelers and Browns; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The playoffs are a different animal, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger knows that all too well, and he's not taking any of it for granted either.
"There are a lot of guys that don't understand what it's about," Roethlisberger said. "I get it. When I was a young guy, people tried to explain to me that take advantage of this, that and the other. You're thinking I am young; I'll get back. It's not guaranteed.
"I think all of the veteran guys as we are winding down our careers, we understand we don't know what is next. If there is going to be a next for some guys," Roethlisberger said. "We just want to make the most of our opportunity and we just keep trying to tell those guys and emphasize to them how important this time is."
The Steelers are familiar playoff participants, but this is something new for the Cleveland Browns, who are making their first playoff appearance since Jan. 5, 2003 at the end of the 2002 season.
Here's how to watch the playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday:
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
- WHAT: NFL wild-card game between the No. 6-seed Cleveland Browns and No. 3-seed Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC playoffs.
- WHEN: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.
- POINT SPREAD: Pittsburgh is favored by 5.5 points on Sunday night at 7 p.m., according to the DraftKings.com gambling website. The over/under is at 48
- TV: NBC
- Stream: NBCSports.com
- TV Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color commentary)
- RECORDS: Cleveland Browns (11-5, 5-3) on the road this season); Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4, 7-1 at home this season)
- LAST GAME: The Browns and Steelers actually played each other in the final week of the season, but the game looked far different that tonight's game will because the Steelers rested many starters. Cleveland won the game 24-22.
- ALL-TIME SERIES: Pittsburgh leads the series 77-60-1.