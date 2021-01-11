How to Watch NFL Playoff Game Between Steelers and Browns; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Bitter rivals Pittsburgh and Cleveland are meeting in the playoffs for the first time in 18 years, and once again, it's the Steelers who are favored to win.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The playoffs are a different animal, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger knows that all too well, and he's not taking any of it for granted either.

"There are a lot of guys that don't understand what it's about," Roethlisberger said. "I get it. When I was a young guy, people tried to explain to me that take advantage of this, that and the other. You're thinking I am young; I'll get back. It's not guaranteed.

"I think all of the veteran guys as we are winding down our careers, we understand we don't know what is next. If there is going to be a next for some guys," Roethlisberger said. "We just want to make the most of our opportunity and we just keep trying to tell those guys and emphasize to them how important this time is."

The Steelers are familiar playoff participants, but this is something new for the Cleveland Browns, who are making their first playoff appearance since Jan. 5, 2003 at the end of the 2002 season.

Here's how to watch the playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday:

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers