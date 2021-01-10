How to Watch NFL Playoff Game Between Titans and Ravens; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

There's plenty of star power in the NFL playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday but, as usual, the outcome will be determined by the defenses.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Lamar Jackson has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL and the Baltimore Ravens star already has won an MVP award, too.

But what he hasn't done yet is win a playoff game, flaming out two years in a row, most recently last year against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson gets a shot at revenge on Sunday, and his team comes into the NFL Wild-Card round playoff game on a roll, having won five straight. The Titans, winners of the AFC South, are the higher seed and have home-field advantage.

Here's how to watch the Baltimore Ravens' game with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

WHAT: NFL wild-card game between the No. 5-seed Baltimore Ravens and No. 4 seed Tennessee Titans in the AFC playoffs.

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn,

Baltimore is favored by 3 points on Sunday morning, according to the DraftKings.com gambling website. The over/under is at 53.5. TV: ABC/ESPN

ESPN-Plus TV Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color commentary)

The Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 38-3 for their fifth straight win. The Titans beat the Houston Texans 41-38 to clinch the AFC South in a tiebreaker over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee leads the series 13-12. LAST MEETING: Tennessee won 30-24 in overtime in Baltimore on Nov. 22 this season. The two teams also met in the playoffs last season, with the Titans upsetting the No. 1 seed 28-12 in Baltimore.

Here are three things to look for in the Ravens-Titans game

1. Can Lamar Johnson finally do it?

Lamar Jackson, for all his skill, hasn't been very good in his two playoff losses, and that needs to change Sunday if the Ravens are going to keep their season alive. He's been playing great during that five-game winning streak to end the season, and John Harbaugh is hoping his high level of play will continue.

"He’s a different type of guy. His mindset, the way he thinks, that’s not something that’s going to weigh him down or really affect the way he plays this game," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said about Jackson. "He’s got big goals – we all do – we’re all excited for this game. He’s got a lot of teammates to help him out, and we’re just excited for this game. Those two games and years past, they don’t matter to us right now. This is a different team, with a different mindset, and we’re ready to go.”

2. Can Derrick Henry dominate on the ground again?

Titans running back Derrick Henry has ascended to the top of the heap now among NFL running backs. He 250 yards on 34 carries in the season finale over Houston last week, getting over 2,000 yards for the season. He has a great offensive line, led by former Indiana start Rodger Saffold.

He's also punished the Ravens in the past. He rushed for 195 yards in the upset of the Ravens in the divisional round last year. Expect more of the same on Sunday.

“I think it’s just a different environment,” Henry said of playing in the postseason. “It’s win or go home. When you win, you keep playing. So, I think it’s just the environment of it. It’s the big stage.”

3. Which defense makes the difference?

Jackson and Henry are the big names in this game, but both teams know that defense will make the difference.

The Titans have struggled to slow people down this season, and it could be the big reason why they are the underdogs on Sunday, even at home. Despite Henry's heroics last week, the Titans defense still nearly blew the game. Their run defense isn't good, and the Ravens can run the ball. They also have a limited pass rush, which could be trouble against Jackson.

The Ravens know they need to be more efficient against Henry and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, too.

"They’re one of the top teams for a reason," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "I think we’ve talked about this in the past; if you can run the ball in the red zone, that sets you up. It’s really important to be able to run the ball in the red zone, and then the ability to extend plays is really critical, which, of course, Ryan can do very well and their weapons.

"They do a good job of moving around and getting open on the extended play and scramble. Of course, Ryan keeps the ball a lot of times down inside the 10-yard line. So, all of those things are why they’re so good. It’s going to be up to us to try to get them stopped.”