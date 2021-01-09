Can Henry Follow Another Rushing Title With Another Big Playoff Run?

History is a mixed bag for players who have led the NFL in rushing in consecutive seasons.

Last season, Derrick Henry finished the postseason as an exception to history. He will look to do the same this season.

The Tennessee Titans running back won the rushing title in the 2019 regular season and kept momentum churning into a playoff run that ended in the AFC Championship game against the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. His 446 rushing yards in those three contests were the most any rushing champion had registered in the postseason since former Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray had 198 in one postseason game (2012).

This time, Henry is the 10th running back since 1953 to win the rushing title in consecutive seasons. He ran for 2,027 yards this season, the fifth-highest single-season total in NFL history, and became the eighth member of the 2,000-yard club in the process.

“I think it’s just a different environment,” Henry said of playing in the postseason. “It’s win or go home. When you win, you keep playing. So, I think it’s just the environment of it. It’s the big stage.”

Of the nine previous back-to-back rushing champions, six of them played beyond the regular season. And few of them had significant postseason success.

A breakdown of how those running backs fared in postseason contests:

• Earl Campbell, Houston Oilers (1978-1980): Campbell is one of two players who won the rushing title in three consecutive seasons.

After his second consecutive title in 1979 when he ran for 1,697 in the regular season, Campbell and the Oilers played a pair of postseason games. The all-time leading rusher in Oilers/Titans history had 33 carries for 65 yards in those two contests. He was held to 50 yards in the first game and 15 in the second. He had at least 15 carries in both games.

Following his third consecutive rushing title in 1980 when he ran for 1,934 yards, Campbell played in one postseason game and ran for 91 yards on 27 carries.

• Eric Dickerson, Los Angeles Rams (1983-84): Dickerson ran for an NFL-record 2,105 yards in 1984. The Rams made the playoffs that season but had a quick exit. Dickerson collected 12 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown in that game.

• Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys (1991-1993): Smith had more postseason success than any running back on this list. He won his second straight rushing title in 1992 with 1,713 yards in the regular season, and then ran for more than 100 yards in each of the three playoff games – he had 336 yards in all – capped by 108 on 22 carries in a Super Bowl victory over Buffalo.

Smith’s third straight title came with 1,486 yards. Dallas won Super Bowl, and Smith ran for 230 yards on 66 carries with three touchdowns in the postseason. More than half of his yards (132) came in the Super Bowl, another victory over the Bills.

• Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions (1996-97): Sanders led the league with 2,053 yards in 1997, propelling his 9-7 Lions to the postseason. In one postseason game, the Hall of Fame running back managed 65 yards on 18 carries.

• Edgerrin James, Indianapolis Colts (1999-00): James led the league with 1,709 rushing yards in 1999. The Colts made the playoffs at 10-6 but lost their first game in which James had 107 yards on 21 attempts.

• LaDanian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers (2006-07): Before Henry did it this season, Tomlinson was the most recent back-to-back rushing king. He had 1,474 yards in 2007. The Chargers made the AFC Championship game that season, but he put up unimpressive numbers in each of the three games, 42, 28 and five yards, respectively for a total of 75 yards.

SILVER LINING FOR HENRY

Henry continues to prove that he is different. His workload often comes into question. He has had well more than 300 carries in each of the last two seasons. But he could care less.

“I don't know what type of question that is, but I'm me, I work, I take care of my body just so I'm ready day in and day out,” he said when asked of his workload recently.

On Sunday in the wild card round, Henry will face a team he has had plenty of recent success against, the Baltimore Ravens.

Last January in the AFC Divisional Round against Baltimore, the Titans didn’t even need 100 passing yards to win. In fact, quarterback Ryan Tannehill only had 88 yards through the air that night. The Titans handed Henry the ball 30 times and he went off for 195 yards. He had plenty of long runs too, including a 66-yarder. He didn’t have a rushing touchdown, but he threw one to Corey Davis on the goal line.

In Week 11 of the 2020 regular season, Henry dominated the Ravens again. He had 133 yards and a touchdown, a 29-yard run that lifted the Titans to a 30-24 win in overtime after trailing 21-10.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh certainly knows that it won’t get easier to stop Henry.

“Of course not,” Harbaugh said. “They do a great job with their offense. They have really excellent playmakers at every position. Of course, Derrick Henry, leading rusher in the league. Very unique, very tough player.”