‘I Took A Minute And Googled Him’: Marcus Freeman Learns About Curt Cignetti Before Playoff Matchup
Despite being in-state foes, Indiana and Notre Dame rarely meet on the football field.
The last matchup was in 1991, a 49-27 Notre Dame victory. Before that? 1958.
The Hoosiers and Fighting Irish will become more familiar with each other in the coming years, beginning with a first-round College Football Playoff game on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The schools also have an agreement to play a home-and-home series on Aug. 31, 2030, in South Bend and on Sept. 27, 2031, in Bloomington.
But when the playoff bracket was announced Sunday, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman started his preparation by establishing some baseline knowledge of the Hoosiers.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has become known for a quote from December 2023, before the Hoosiers set a program record with 11 wins. When asked how he’ll mesh incoming recruits with returners and sell his vision for the program’s culture, he kept his response short.
“It’s pretty simple,” Cignetti said. “I win. Google me.”
Freeman took his advice heading into their playoff matchup.
“Coach has done a wonderful job to take this program to win 11 games in a Big Ten season. And to have this team ready to make a run in the playoffs, it’s a credit to coach. I didn’t know much about him. I took a minute and Googled him and looked at some of the things he’s done in the past at his other places,” Freeman said. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. So he’s done a great job, we expect a great opponent. I just briefly started looking at them. They’re a talented team that really takes care of the football. They play complementary football. Their defense is a pressure, attacking defense that really makes you earn everything you got.”
After an early look, Freeman also knows Notre Dame must be mindful of Indiana’s passing attack. That’s led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who ranks first nationally in ESPN’s passer rating at 181.4. He has a variety of reliable targets as five Hoosiers have at least 300 receiving yards, led by Elijah Sarratt with 890 and eight touchdowns.
“The stats show that [Indiana’s] offense is extremely – done a really good job in the passing game and the passing attack,” Freeman said. “So it’ll be a great opportunity for us to come up with a good plan and go compete on Friday.”
Freeman’s name has also recently popped up as a potential candidate for the Chicago Bears head coaching job, though he’s focused on trying to win a national championship with Notre Dame
“With team success comes individual success,” Freeman said. “But [the Bears job] is nothing that has took any of my attention away from preparing for these playoffs.
