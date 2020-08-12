Indiana Athletes Put Out Statement Regarding Postponement of Fall Sports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Student-Athlete Advisory Committee put out a statement representing the reaction and wishes of Indiana athletes after the Big Ten postponed fall sports on Tuesday.

The statement touches on topics such as eligibility, mental health and resources. They also discussed how they want answers about their future but want Indiana and the NCAA to take their time when coming up with a decision.

In Ohio State's news release Tuesday, it had this information for their athletes:

All of those student-athletes on scholarship will remain on scholarship.

COVID-19 testing by the Department of Athletics and quarantine/isolation protocols will continue for these student-athletes

Access to team facilities and locker rooms, and sports performance, medical/training and nutrition areas will be available under the current health and safety protocols that are in place.

Tutoring, scheduling and additional services provided through the Student-Athlete Services Office are ongoing.

Comprehensive mental health services will continue for all student-athletes through the athletic department's staff at its Sport Psychology and Wellness Services department.

Those are some of the answers Indiana athletes hope to have in the near future. You can view their full statement below:

