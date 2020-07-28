HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

'He Loved IU': Indiana Athletics Mourns Death Of Former Football Player Phil Westfall

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mark Deal was 7 years old when he attended his first Indiana football game.

His eyes were drawn to some of the stars on the field who would go on to play in the NFL, such as Marv Woodson and Nate Ramsey.

One of the players he saw play but didn’t pay much attention to was Phil Westfall, who was Indiana’s punter from 1961-64. Little did Deal know that 30 years later, he would become friends with Westfall, and that friendship would last another 20-plus years after that.

Deal grew close to Westfall, and that’s why when he heard Westfall had a stroke and was in the hospital, he was devastated.

Westfall's son, Chris Westfall, tweeted that his father started to feel bad on July 20. He was tested for COVID-19, and the results came back positive on July 22. Westfall passed away on July 24. He was 77 years old.

“It was very tragic,” Deal said.

If there is one thing Westfall made clear, it was that he loved Indiana athletics.

As a player, Westfall earned letters from 1962-64. He then became a member of the I Association Board of Directors, which is where Deal met him in the late 1990's.

Westfall won a number of prestigious awards once he joined the board. In 2012, he received the I Association's oldest honor, the 50-Year I Winner Award. He was also a recipient of the Zora Clevenger Award in 2015, which is the highest honor a living I Man can receive.

Phil Westfall
Phil Westfall gives a speech after accepting the Zora Clevenger Award in 2015.westfallonline.com

When Deal, who is currently the Assistant Athletic Director for Alumni Relations, served as I Association President from 2016-2018, Westfall was the second vice president in 2018.

Westfall went on to become the vice president in 2019 and 2020 before assuming his role as president on July 1.

“Being in Indy, it was easy for him to come down (to Bloomington), and he came down a lot,” Deal said. “He was always very supportive.”

Westfall was a proud supporter of Indiana and would constantly visit the football team at practice. After word got out about his death, Indiana coach Tom Allen took to Twitter and said, “My heart is heavy with the news of the passing of one of my friends and former IU player, Phil Westfall. He was such a faithful supporter of our program...I cannot think of an alumni event that he ever missed.”

It began an outpour of mourning and positive messages about Westfall, ranging from members of the program or season ticket holders who knew Westfall because his seats were close to theirs.

“He loved IU,” Deal said.

Westfall would attend more than just football games. He would go to men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as other sporting events.

Deal thinks back to all the fun memories he had with Westfall and other members of the I Association while attending IU athletics events and celebrating the big victories. Games such as the Indiana men’s soccer team advancing to the College Cup in 2018 after knocking off Michigan State in penalty kicks in the Elite Eight at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

“We all watched that together and celebrated that,” Deal said.

Deal feels like he speaks for all members of the I Association when he says that Westfall was a joy to be around and an all-around genuine person.

“Just sharing both of our love for IU sports and IU athletics. Those were all fun. It’s a bond that unites all Hoosiers,” Deal said. “He was very personable and a great, great guy.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (July 27): Schwarber Goes 0-for-5 in First Game as Cubs' DH

Kyle Schwarber saw his three-game hitting streak come to an end on Monday night, going 0-for-5 in the 8-7 victory by the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana WR Cody Latimer Placed On Commissioner's Exempt List After May Arrest

Former Indiana wide receiver and current Washington Football Team wide receiver Cody Latimer has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List following an incident in May where he was charged with multiple felonies.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana's Devonte Green Not Invited To Participate In 2020 NBA Draft Combine

Former Indiana guard Devonte Green did not receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 26): Schwarber Has Another Big Day in Cubs' Win

Kyle Schwarber had a double and scored twice as the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to win their first series of the late-starting season.

Tom Brew

Weekly Roundup Around the Sports Illustrated College Network (July 26)

Getting great stories from around the country are easy to get to now in the ever-expanding Sports Illustrated network, and here's some of the best stuff this week.

Tom Brew

Indiana Prep Standout Luke Brown Commits to Stetson

Scoring machine Luke Brown, a prolific shooter from Blackford High School in Hartford City, Ind., is heading to Florida to play his college ball at Stetson.

Tom Brew

A.J. Moye Tells Touching Story of First Meeting With Bob Knight

Former Hoosier A.J. Moye talks about the first time Bob Knight came to his Georgia home, and the soft side he saw in him on a difficult day.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 25): Caleb Baragar Credited With Win in Major-League Debut

Former Indiana star Caleb Baragar made his big-league debut on Saturday, pitching two scoreless innings and earning the win in the San Francisco Giants 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Brewers in Season Opener

Kyle Schwarber, one of four former Indiana players in the major leagues, had a hit as the Chicago Cubs opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor, Stevie Scott III All On Maxwell Award Watch List

Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor and Stevie Scott III are all on the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the college football player of the year.

Dylan Wallace