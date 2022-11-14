Indiana NIL Collectives Receive Up to $1 Million in Matching Funds From Anonymous Donor

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana athletics announced an important development in the school's NIL funding on Monday.

According to a press release, an anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar either donated to Hoosiers for Good or paid for sponsorships and memberships for Hoosiers Connect between now and Dec. 31, 2022, up to $1 million. The two organizations pair charities and businesses with IU student-athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements.

"The opportunities that IU student-athletes have to impact area charities and businesses through NIL agreements is tremendous, and this is the latest example of the vision we’ve had as a department from day one to support our students’ efforts to maximize these NIL opportunities,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. “The reason we can have that vision of being the NIL school is because we have supporters like this who are committed to making an enormous difference in this critical piece of the new era of intercollegiate athletics, and thousands more who I know will step forward and get involved following this announcement. I am excited to see our loyal fanbase take advantage of this and maximize the impact that can be made before Dec. 31.”

Hoosiers for Good is a 501(c)(3) that partners Indiana University student-athletes with local charities to help raise awareness through social media and in-person appearances. In October, several members of the Indiana football team worked with Hoosiers for Good to promote Stop the Violence Indianapolis, an organization centered around preventing gun violence. Indiana basketball players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson have also spoken to Indianapolis-area high school basketball teams about preventing gun violence in their communities.

Hoosiers Connect allows businesses to promote their commercial brands through partnerships with Indiana student-athletes. This NIL collective also individuals to sign up for monthly NIL memberships, which can include experiences with IU student-athletes.

Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star reported that this donation could particularly benefit the Indiana football program.

