Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — People are noticing Indiana's impressive start thus far, including the oddsmakers. They've listed the Hoosiers as a surprising 9.5-point favorite on the DraftKings gambling site for their road game at Michigan State next Saturday.

The Hoosiers are 3-0, beating Penn State, Rutgers and Michigan, and they've done it twice as underdogs to ranked teams in Penn State and Michigan. They were 6-point underdogs to the Nittany Lions in the Oct. 24 opener and were 3.5-point underdogs to Michigan last Saturday, but won anyway, 38-21.

In Indiana's lone road game this season, it was a 12.5-point favorite at Rutgers and won 37-21.

How much difference does a year make? Indiana played Michigan State a year ago and were 14-point underdogs. The Hoosiers lost 40-31, and it was the only game that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. lost. The game was much closer than that. Michigan State went ahead 34-31 on a field goal with 5 seconds left in the game. On the final play of the game after multiple laterals, the ball wound up in the end zone and the Spartans recovered for a touchdown.

Michigan State is 1-2 this season, with a victory over Michigan but blowout losses to Rutgers (at home) and Iowa.

Indiana cracked the top-10 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Sunday, its highest ranking since September of 1969.

Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games in Week 4 of the league's truncated season:

Iowa (minus-2.5) at Minnesota, (Friday) 7 p.m. ET

Indiana (minus-9.5) at Michigan State, Noon ET

Penn State (minus-3.5) at Nebraska, Noon ET

Illinois at Rutgers (minus-6.5), Noon ET

Ohio State (minus-25.5) at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin (minus-1) at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET*

Northwestern (minus-1) at Purdue, 7:30 p.m. ET*

*projected