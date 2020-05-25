HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Right or Wrong? Indiana's Tom Allen Ranked 9th Among Big Ten Coaches

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rankings are oftentimes subjective, and when it comes to ranking the coaches in the Big Ten from top to bottom, it becomes VERY subjective.

So when Dustin Schutte of Saturday Tradition took his swipe at it this weekend, he placed Indiana's Tom Allen in the No. 9 spot out of the 14 Big Ten coaches.

Allen has been at Indiana for three full years and one previous bowl game as a head coach and has posted an 18-20 overall record. He's just 9-18 overall in the Big Ten, however, though he is trending in the right direction, going 8-5 a year ago after back-to-back 5-7 seasons. Those eight wins were the most by an Indiana team in 26 years. 

Allen and Indiana also won the Old Oaken Bucket a year ago, winning 44-41 in double overtime against Purdue in West Lafayette. It was one of three road victories for Indiana in the Big Ten. 

Here's what Schutte said about Allen at No. 9:

"Last season really served as a boost for Allen. Indiana had its best season in nearly three decades, finishing 8-5, appearing in the Gator Bowl and being ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time in 25 years. Allen has also assembled two of IU’s best recruiting classes in the program’s history. It’s hard to have that kind of success in Bloomington and Allen deserves plenty of credit for what he’s been able to do. Much like (Illinois')Lovie Smith, though, we’ll find out if Allen can find sustainability at IU.''

Here was Saturday Tradition's order:

  1. James Franklin, Penn State
  2. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
  3. Ryan Day, Ohio State
  4. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
  5. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
  6. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
  7. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
  8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue
  9. Tom Allen, Indiana
  10. Scott Frost, Nebraska
  11. Lovie Smith, Illinois
  12. Mel Tucker, Michigan State
  13. Greg Schiano, Rutgers
  14. Mike Locksley, Maryland

What are your thoughts on the ranking? Please feel free to comment in the section below and his the FOLLOW button in the top right corner to get all of over great Indiana content at no charge.

Related Indiana football stories

  • FAMILY SAYS THANK YOU: The family of Cassondra Wilson, the mother of Indiana football player Cam Wilson, thanked the community for all their support following their mother's murder on May 8. CLICK HERE
  • PLAYERS WILL SEE CHANGE WHEN THEY RETURN: It will be safety first when players come back to campus for voluntary workouts, with the emphasis on keeping everyone healthy. CLICK HERE
  • ARE POLLSTERS DISRESPECTING INDIANA? The Hoosiers aren't in most preseason top-25 polls, but shouldn't they be? CLICK HERE
  • FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Our first weekly notebook focuses on new grad transfer tight end Khameron Taylor, including a video with his South Alabama folks about what kind of great person he is. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Family of Slain Indiana Mother Cassondra Wilson Posts Thank-You Note

Cassondra Wilson was the mother of three children in Columbus, Ind., and she was murdered on May 8. Her oldest son Jaden sent out a thank-you note on Monday as a sign of appreciation for the outpouring support the family has received.

Tom Brew

Dozens of College Teams Reach Out to Indiana Transfer Justin Smith

Graduate transfer Justin Smith had a busy day on Friday. After announcing that he was leaving Indiana, 20 schools immediately reach out to inquire about his services.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: All Transfers Unique, But Indiana's Justin Smith Quit on Teammates, Too

Indiana junior Justin Smith was the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder a year ago, but on Friday he chose to walk away from his teammates at Indiana and enter the transfer portal.

Tom Brew

by

Brendan Armitage

Justin Smith To Transfer, Thanks Indiana Teammates, Fans in Tweet as He Exits

Indiana's Justin Smith was the Hoosiers' second-leader scorer and rebounder a year ago, but after graduating in three years, he has decided to enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

Tom Brew

by

corvette1964

Football Friday: Weekly Notes & Quotes on What's Up at Indiana

Emptying the notebook with a great scouting report on new tight end Khameron Taylor, a word from freshman Luke Wiginton, and a brush with greatness for Stevie Scott.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Postpones Media Days Event Scheduled for July

The Big Ten doesn't want to risk having hundreds of people in the same hotel room this summer, so it announced on Friday that Big Ten Media Days will not be held in July.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Are People Undervaluing Indiana Football By Leaving Them Out of Top-25?

Pro Football Focus released its way-too-early college football top-25 on Thursday, and didn't list Indiana. So I have to ask: Is that wrong?

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13

Indiana Players Will Return to Completely Different Campus in a Few Weeks

It will be safety first when Indiana's football and basketball players start returning to campus in a few weeks, and it will never be the same again. It's "the new normal.''

Tom Brew

NCAA Lifts Ban on Football, Basketball Players Working Out on Campus

Indiana football and basketball players can return to campus on June 1 for voluntary workouts after the NCAA lifted its COVID-19 related ban on Wednesday.

Tom Brew

New Virtual Recruiting the Latest Spin on Online Dating for Indiana Coaches

When a recruit wants to FaceTime Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby, he checks "to make sure everybody is decent'' around his house. It's the new normal for online recruiting these days.

Tom Brew