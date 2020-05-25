HoosiersNow
Family of Slain Indiana Mother Cassondra Wilson Posts Thank-You Note

Tom Brew

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The family of Cassondra Wilson, the successful Columbus businesswoman who was murdered on May 8, sent out a thank-you note on Monday morning as a sign of appreciation for all the support the community has shown to them since the tragic event.

Wilson, 45, was the mother of three children and a popular figure in the local community. Her middle son, Cam Wilson, is a football player at Indiana University. She also has an older son Jaden, 24, who worked in her business in Columbus, and an 18-year-daughter Sydney, who just graduated from Columbus East High School.

Jaden Wilson sent the thank-you note to Sports Illustrated early Monday morning. It read:

"The family of Cassondra Wilson would like to extend a humble thank you to those who have supported us during this very difficult time. Your donations, phone calls, letters, texts, flowers, food, and time have allowed us to grieve more comfortably. 

"We feel the love from our friends and family, as well as the kindhearted network of people who make it their mission to help console the three of us. The journey ahead will be long and painful, but we know that with each step we take, you will be there. 

"Understand that although it would be impossible to give back as much as we have received, Cameron, Sydney and I will continue our mother's legacy of generosity, integrity and service to the community.''

— Jaden Wilson

Wilson was the CEO and founder of TrainerConnect in Columbus, a company providing in-depth training opportunities for several companies including, Cummins, Inc and other large manufacturing facilities and healthcare organizations. She was also appointed by the Indiana Governor as a member of the Minority Business Council for the state of Indiana, serving as its commissioner for southern Indiana. 

Wilson was an active member of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and served on the several boards for various organizations and causes.

Because of COVID-19 restriction, only a private visitation and funeral service could take place on May 15. 

Wilson's murder rocked the close-knit Columbus community. The person of interest in her death, her ex-husband Troy Wilson, is he father of the three children as well. He was found hanged in Indianapolis the day after her murder. Columbus police are still investigating.

Since then, the outpouring of help and support from around Columbus, the state and even the country has been overwhelming. The three children, who all still live at home "and counted on our mother for everything,'' Jaden Wilson said in the days after her mother had passed, started a GoFundMe page to help cover personal and death-related expenses.

The fund has had more than 870 donors through Monday, raising more than $83,000. One donation of $30,000 came from a California philathropist who was stung by their tragedy. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

