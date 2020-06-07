HoosiersNow
Cam Wilson Talks Publicly for First Time Since Mother's Murder

Tom Brew

COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the first time since his mother was murdered a month ago, Indiana wide receiver Cam Wilson talked publicity about her death and how difficult it's been to go forward without her.

In an article in the Columbus Republic, the Wilson's hometown newspaper, Cam Wilson talked about his mother's loss and the impact it's had on him and his two siblings, brother Jaden and sister Sydney.

“When something like this happens, it’s taught me that you can’t always handle things alone,” Wilson told the Republic. “Without the people that reached out to me, my brother, my sister and my whole immediate family, it would have been tough. It would have been really, really tough. Getting over this would have been a lot more difficult.”

Cam Wilson talked about the the response from his two school families at Columbus East and Indiana. The outpouring of love and support has meant the world to the family, he said. 

“All those things mean a lot to my family. The community has done a great job as well as other students, which has really surprised me,” Cam said. “A lot of high school kids are reaching out and donating. The community response from Columbus East as a whole, it was fantastic to say the least, and it helped a lot because you don’t do those kinds of things alone.”

“It’s almost like an extended family at IU. The amount of people reaching out and doing everything they can to help, it’s great, especially the coach and inviting them all at the funeral service, and they came to my funeral service, which was beautiful, by the way,” Cam said. “That support is so impactful, and the donations, and with my sister going to IU next year, with them being in contact with the people they know. To go out of their way to do something like that, it really means a lot to me.”

Indiana football coach Tom Allen talked to the media on Wednesday and discussed how difficult these past few months have been, between the campus — and spring football — being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cassandra Wilson's death, the recent shooting and death of former Indiana player Chris Beaty and all the racial tension exploding around the country.

Cam Wilson said what he's learned from this tragedy is how important his mother was to so may people, in their Columbus community and beyond.

“Although it was a tragedy, my mom left a legacy, and I think a lot of people will benefit from hearing our story,'' he said. "It’s good for people to hear this because you got to cherish the people you love, tell them that you love them everyday, you just never know when they will be gone. I had to learn that the hard way.

I told my mom I loved her, but I know a lot of people don’t get that opportunity and there’s a lot of things you wish you could say before someone leaves, so just cherish the relationships.”

