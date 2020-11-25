HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Checks in at No. 12 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

This is the first time ever Indiana has been ranked in the College Football Playoff.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football was placed at No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for this season.

Some of the ESPN analysts were surprised the Hoosiers were placed so far down on the list and teams like Georgia were ranked above them.

Indiana is 4-1 on the season and ranked No. 12 in the nation. The Hoosiers' only loss this season was to Ohio State, which came last Saturday in Columbus, 42-35.

Below is the full top 25 for the College Football Playoff rankings.

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Northwestern

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Iowa State

14. BYU

15. Oregon

16. Wisconsin

17. Texas

18. USC

19. North Carolina

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Marshall

22. Auburn

23. Oklahoma State

24. Iowa

25. Tulsa

  • PENIX BRINGS POISE TO POCKET: Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is calm, cool and collected under pressure this season. CLICK HERE
  • TY FRYFOGLE EARNS BIG TEN HONORS: For the second-straight week, Ty Fryfogle has earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES PRAISES INDIANA FOOTBALL: LeBron James, a lifelong Ohio State, was impressed with what he saw from Indiana on Saturday. CLICK HERE

