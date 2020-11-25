Indiana Checks in at No. 12 in First College Football Playoff Rankings
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football was placed at No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for this season.
Some of the ESPN analysts were surprised the Hoosiers were placed so far down on the list and teams like Georgia were ranked above them.
Indiana is 4-1 on the season and ranked No. 12 in the nation. The Hoosiers' only loss this season was to Ohio State, which came last Saturday in Columbus, 42-35.
Below is the full top 25 for the College Football Playoff rankings.
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Northwestern
9. Georgia
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. Iowa State
14. BYU
15. Oregon
16. Wisconsin
17. Texas
18. USC
19. North Carolina
20. Coastal Carolina
21. Marshall
22. Auburn
23. Oklahoma State
24. Iowa
25. Tulsa
