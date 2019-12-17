Indiana Coaches Heap Praise on Departing AD Fred Glass

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fred Glass hired 15 of the 19 coaches at Indiana right now, so when he announced Monday that he was retiring as Indiana's athletic director at the end o the year, all of them had kind things to say about their boss.

Here's are there comments, courtesy of IU Athletics:

Steve Aird, Volleyball

“I am so happy for Fred and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward. I appreciate him in so many ways. His impact on intercollegiate athletics and Indiana University was immense and he did it his way. He was honest, supportive and cared deeply about the student athletes.

"He was so easy to work with and talk to. The phrase servant leader gets thrown around a lot these days and he did that effortlessly. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to work with him.”

Tom Allen, Football

“Congratulations to Fred on his time here at Indiana and all the great things he has done for our university. I will forever be indebted to him for believing in me to lead the Indiana Hoosiers as head football coach.

"Fred is a tremendous person who cares about and has invested so much into all of the programs here at IU and allowed us to achieve the success we enjoy today.”

Ramiro Azcui, Women’s Tennis

“We are very thankful for Fred Glass’s leadership and unwavering support of all 24 sports here at IU. During Fred’s tenure, we’ve established a departmental culture centered around the holistic development of our student-athletes, which is something we all are very proud of.

"We wish Fred the happiest of retirements and thank him again for all that he has done for Indiana University and Indiana University Women’s Tennis.”

Kayla Bayshore, Field Hockey

“Though I did not know him during my time as a student-athlete, it has been a privilege to be here for Fred's last year as IU Director of Athletics. Without Fred's work and support, I would not be coaching here today, and I am truly thankful for all he has done for me and for the Field Hockey program.

"He has had a huge impact on how IU Athletics looks and functions. But in my opinion, his greatest legacy is the example he gave in how genuinely interested he was in the students, their lives and their success.”

Taylor Dodson, Water Polo

“Fred Glass has not only been an extraordinary leader of the Department of Athletics, but is also an incredible man to work for. His dedication to making IU Athletics an elite institution permeates through each part of our department.

"He truly cares about the success of the athletes and our athletics staff as people. Fred has given so many people so much. He will be truly missed, but his work will be with this department for years to come.”

Angel Escobedo, Wrestling

“I want to thank Fred for giving me the opportunity to lead the wrestling program. Fred has been a great leader, but an even better person. As a coach, alumni and fan of IU Athletics, it has been impressive to watch the transformation under his leadership.

"We truly are in the Golden Age of IU Athletics and Fred played a major role in sparking that.”

Ray Looze, Swimming and Diving

“In a decade as the Vice President and Director of Athletics, Fred Glass has accomplished a lasting legacy here at Indiana University. From the facility upgrades, coaching hires, budget increases, everything he has implemented has benefited the student-athletes. He truly embodied the ‘Spirit of Indiana’, a term he would eventually coin.

"He had a phrase, ‘always have a presumption of good faith when first meeting new people’ that has resonated with me and my staff. It impacts me and our program on a daily basis. We wish Mr. Glass and his family nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Mike Mayer, Men’s Golf

“The support men’s golf has received from Fred Glass throughout his tenure at Indiana University has been tremendous. With Fred’s support we have been able to improve and upgrade all our current golf facilities as well build a new, state-of-the-art, golf teaching center. At the top of the list, though, is the new Pfau Course at Indiana University.

"Fred’s passion and support of our new golf course has positioned our program to compete with the very best teams in the country. Fred is, and always will be, a champion for his student-athletes, a champion for his coaches and, most importantly, a champion for all Hoosiers.”

Jeff Mercer, Baseball

“Fred's commitment to our student-athletes and respective staffs was evident from the moment I interviewed. It was clear he was guided by his deep affection for Indiana University and all that it represents.

"I will be forever grateful to Fred for the opportunity to come home and lead the baseball program. His unwavering support of each and every athletic team and student-athlete will be missed, however, I am most pleased that he will now have expanded time to enjoy his family and friends.”

Archie Miller, Men’s Basketball

“Personally, this is bittersweet, but I am happy for Fred to be able to enjoy his family and he will always be a part of our program. Fred is as passionate about Indiana University as anyone you will ever meet and his impact on the University over the last 12 years is profound.

"Our family certainly owes him a debt of gratitude and his loyalty from Day 1 has never wavered. We wish Fred, Barb and his children and grandchildren all the best as they move on.”

Teri Moren, Women’s Basketball

“I am so grateful for Fred Glass’s leadership of Indiana Athletics and his service to our department for the last 10 years. Personally, I am so grateful for Fred, who gave me an opportunity six years ago and a chance to lead Indiana Women’s Basketball in to a new era.

"He has been a supportive and accessible teammate who always made time for me and our student-athletes. His approach is unique to our entire department as a whole. I wish him the best in his retirement and the warmest wishes for his wife Barbara and their children in this next chapter.”

Steve Peterson, Rowing

“It is a sad day for IU athletics, but if anyone has earned the right for a little time for his family and himself – it is Fred Glass. Fred has done so much for all of the sports, the athletes and all of the staff. He has worked tirelessly during his tenure to make sure that all student-athletes had everything they needed to succeed both academically and athletically – and it showed in the results.

"His enthusiasm for IU Athletics was contagious and he has successfully turned Indiana University back into one of the best athletic departments in the Big Ten Conference and in the nation.”

Shonda Stanton, Softball

“As a head coach under Fred’s leadership, I have appreciated the opportunity to watch firsthand an individual spend his time in pursuit of objectives bigger than himself. His passion for Indiana University is a direct reflection of his commitment to each and every student-athlete and staff member.

"The competitive success both academically and athletically across our programs, as well as the impact within the community, is merely a stepping stone to significance, and I am humbled to be small part of Fred’s legacy here at Indiana. I am grateful for Fred’s investment and look forward to continued growth throughout the remainder of the year.”

Erwin van Bennekom, Women’s Soccer

"Congratulations to Fred Glass on his upcoming retirement. In my short time at IU, Fred and his staff have made me feel extremely welcome, and have provided us with all the tools we need to provide the best possible on and off field experience for our student-athletes."

Clint Wallman, Women’s Golf

“Fred Glass has been a true visionary for IU Athletics. He has charted and navigated a course which has seen unparalleled success in all areas for our department. Thank you Fred for the unwavering support and I wish you and Barbara great happiness.”

Jeremy Wurtzman, Men’s Tennis

“I will always be grateful to Fred for the opportunity he gave me on becoming the head coach of the men’s tennis program at Indiana. He has been very supportive to our program and it has been a pleasure working with him.”

Todd Yeagley, Men’s Soccer

“Fred has been instrumental in putting all the right pieces together for IU Athletics to succeed today and in the future. Fred gave me the opportunity to come home and lead our soccer program and I’m forever grateful for his trust and confidence. Having the opportunity to win a national championship and share those special moments with Fred was a wonderful memory.

"The facility upgrades during Fred’s tenure have put IU on par with some of the best facilities in the nation. He’s a leader that is thoughtful in his decision making and has always put the well-being of our student-athletes as a priority. Fred Glass will be missed. However, his legacy and vision will continue to propel IU Athletics in the years ahead.”