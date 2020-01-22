HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Breaking: Indiana Lineman Coy Cronk Transferring to Iowa

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Longtime Indiana offensive lineman Coy Cronk is transferring to Iowa for his fifth and final college season, according to several reports.

Iowa has not announced the transfer yet, but Cronk is listed in Iowa's school directory for this spring semester. Cronk graduated from Indiana in December, so he is eligible to play immediately at Iowa.

Indiana and Iowa do not play each other next year. Indiana's Big Ten West crossover opponents are Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue.

Cronk was a four-year starter at Indiana at left tackle and was a team captain. He was injured in the fourth game of the season this year against Connecticut, and required season-ending surgery on his ankle.

Because he only played in four games, he was able to use a redshirt season and one year of eligibility remaining. He was replaced by true freshman Matt Bedford, who played well in his place, thanks in large part to "Coach Cronk" helping him throughout the process.

In December, Cronk said "he was still exploring all his options,'' He had three routes to look at, turning pro and taking his chances in the NFL Draft, staying at Indiana or entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school.

The transfer won out.

Cronk was considered a mid-round draft pick prior to his senior year, according to a few draft services. But the severity of the injury would have limited him in workouts for NFL teams this winter. If he can stay healthy in 2020, his draft stock should improve.

Iowa has an immediate need at left tackle because Tristan Wirfs is heading off to the NFL as a potential first-round pick. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Monday and said they were looking for proper fits in the transfer portal and Cronk, of course, is one

“Anything we can do to help our football team — as long as it fits,” Ferentz said. “It’s got to fit. I won’t say we’re more selective, but we have a good idea of what we think would fit or not fit. The punter situation, certainly is something we’re looking at, whether it’s high school or transfer. American or otherwise.”

Bedford is a projected star at left tackle, but it believed that Indiana still wanted Cronk to come back. The Hoosiers are losing longtime starting guard Simon Stepaniak and center Hunter Littlejohn and would have loved to have been able to plug Cronk in at guard and have him available to play tackle if necessary.

Apparently that option wasn't appealing to Cronk, who was not available for comment on Wednesday. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: I'm OK With Indiana's Well-Connected Football Staff

Tom Allen wants to run his program at Indiana a certain way, with quality people who are smart and work hard. His staff changes this winter exemplify that.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Tom Izzo Dominates The Big Ten Like Bob Knight Once Did

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, the best coach in the Big Ten, brings his team to Bloomington on Thursday, just a week before his 65th birthday.

Tom Brew

Hoosiers Finally Get Elusive Road Win

Indiana to advantage of Nebraska inside, with their frontcourt of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Joey Brunk and Justin Davis combining for 49 points.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

My Two Cents: Road Win Nice, But How Indiana Did It Was Even Better

Indiana finally got a Big Ten win on the road, using a powerful inside game and quality bench play to win at Nebraska, 82-74

Tom Brew

Reports: Indiana Shifts Teegardin to Special Teams, Hires Jason Jones to Coach Safeties

Jason Jones joins Indiana's staff as a safeties coach, and the former Ole Miss coach is reunited with several IU coaches that he worked with at Ole Miss.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

My Two Cents: Some Nights Archie Miller Doesn't Have Anyone To Turn To

After another disappointing game on the road in a loss at Rutgers, it's become clear that Indiana's bench can be awful on some nights.

Tom Brew

by

Irish For Life

My Two Cents: Perfect Time for Trayce Jackson-Davis to Bounce Back

Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis has been held in single digits in all three road losses, but he has good Nebraska memories, so Saturday could be a breakout night for him.

Tom Brew

Meet the Opponent: The Nebraska Cornhuskers

Indiana's best chance to win a conference road game comes Saturday at Nebraska, but Purdue and Iowa already have tried and failed to do the same thing in Lincoln.

Tom Brew

Another Road Loss For Indiana at Rutgers

Hoosiers struggle to shoot from the perimeter in ugly-looking 59-50 loss at Rutgers, their lowest point total of the season.

Tom Brew

Next Generation: Why Caleb Murphy is the Perfect Tom Allen Recruit

He's the son of a preacher with an endless motor and a deep love for Indiana football, which makes small-town hero Caleb Murphy a big hit in the Class of 2020

Tom Brew