Indiana DB D'Angelo Ponds Named to Walter Camp All-America First Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The 136th edition of the Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams were announced on Tuesday, with three Indiana Hoosiers making the grade on the nation's oldest team.
Defensive back D'Angelo Ponds, a 5-foot-9 junior from Miami who transferred to Indiana from James Madison last year along with coach Curt Cignetti, was named to the Walter Camp first team. Caleb Downs of Ohio State, Leonard Moore of Notre Dame and Jermod McCoy of Tennessee were the other first-team selections in the secondary.
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and defensive lineman Mikhail Kamara were second-team selections. They also transferred to Indiana from James Madison last season.
All three All-America selections played a big role in Indiana's record-setting 11-1 regular season a year ago, where they finished second in the Big Ten and earned a spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. They lost to Notre Dame 27-17 in South Bend on Dec. 20.
Indiana reports to fall camp at the end of the month. Their first game is Aug. 30 against OId Dominion at Memorial Stadium.
2025 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams
* — 2024 First Team All-America selection
# — 2024 Second Team All-America selection
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Wide Receivers: Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) #, Ryan Williams (Alabama)
Tight End: Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Line: Spencer Fano (Utah) #, Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Kage Casey (Boise State) #
Center: Jake Slaughter (Florida)
Quarterback: Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
Running Backs: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
Placekicker: Dominic Zvada (Michigan)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Peter Woods (Clemson), Zane Durant (Penn State)
Linebackers: Anthony Hill (Texas) #, Taurean York (Texas A&M), Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh)
Defensive Backs: Caleb Downs (Ohio State) *, Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana)
Punter: Brett Thorsen (Georgia)
Kick Returner: Keelan Marion (BYU) *
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Wide Receivers: Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)
Tight End: Justin Joly (North Carolina State)
Offensive Line: Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M), Cayden Green (Missouri), Jordan Seaton (Colorado), Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State)
Center: Logan Jones (Iowa)
Quarterback: Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
Running Back: Makhi Hughes (Oregon), Isaac Brown (Louisville)
Placekicker: Caden Chittenden (USC)
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Mikhail Kamara (Indiana), Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati), T.J. Parker (Clemson), Tim Keenan III (Alabama)
Linebackers: Jason Henderson (Old Dominion), Whit Weeks (LSU), Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss)
Defensive Backs: Michael Taaffe (Texas), Dillon Theineman (Oregon), Koi Perich (Minnesota), Isaiah Nwokobia (SMU)
Punter: Ryan Eckley (Michigan State)
Kick Returner: Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane) #
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: The 2025 Indiana football season is right around the corner, and there's plenty of excitement built up after last year's 11-2 season. Here is the complete schedule, with dates, locations, gametimes and TV information, with results in real time. CLICK HERE
- BEST INDIANA PLAYERS OF 2020s: The decade is half over, so it's a good time to pick the top-16 players of the 2020s for Indaina. Who's No. 1? That would be Kurtis Rourke, quarterback of the great 2024 teams that went 11-2. Here's our story on Rourke, with links to the other 15 as well. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA FPI SPOT IS TOO LOW - SO WHAT? Indiana wasn't projected in the top 30 for the 2025 football season. Not that it matters much. CLICK HERE.