Indiana 2025 Football Schedule: Dates, Location, TV Information, Results in Real Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fresh off their first College Football Playoff appearance and a school-record 11 wins, there's plenty of excitement surrounding Indiana's 2025 football season. There are high hopes for another great year for the Hoosiers.
It won't be easy. The Hoosiers' nine-game Big Ten schedule includes road trips to Iowa, Oregon and Penn State, all very hostile environments. Indiana has seven home games, and concludes the regular season with the annual Old Oaken Bucket game vs. in-state rival Purdue.
Indiana finished 11-2 a year ago, losing only No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Notre Dame. Those two teams played in the national championship game, with Ohio State winning. The Hoosiers were 8-1 in the Big Ten, finishing tied for second with Penn State.
Curt Cignetti is back for his second season at the helm of the Hoosiers. He was named the Home Depot National Coach of the Year in 2024, and has a career coaching record of 130-37.
Here is the complete schedule, with dates, locations, gametimes and TV information, with results updated in real time along with links to stories.
Aug. 30: Old Dominion at Indiana
- Who: Old Dominion Monarchs at Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Capacity 52,626)
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- Meet the Opponent: Old Dominion, which is based in Norfolk, Va., plays in the Sun Belt Conference. The Monarchs were 5-7 overall last year, and 4-4 in league play. They played two Power 4 conference teams a year ago, losing at South Carolina 23-19 on Aug. 31 and at home to Virginia Tech 37-17 on Sept. 14.
Sept. 6: Kennesaw State at Indiana
- Who: Kennesaw State Owls at Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Saturday, Sept. 6, Noon ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Capacity 52,626)
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- Meet the Opponent: Kennesaw State, which is based in Kennesaw, Ga., plays in Conference USA. They were 2-10 a year ago, and 2-6 in league play. Jerry Mack is their head coach, and he's in his first year at the school.
Sept. 12 Indiana State at Indiana
- Who: Indiana State Sycamores at Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Friday, Sept. 12, 6:30 ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Capacity 52,626)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Meet the Opponent: Indiana State, located in Terre Haute, Ind., plays in the Missouri Valley Conference. They were 4-8 overall last year, and 3-5 in conference play. Purdue was their only Power 4 opponent last year, and they lost 49-0. Curt Mallory, the son of former Indiana coach Bill Mallory, has been the head coach at ISU since 2017. He has a 24-55 career record.
Sept. 20 Illinois at Indiana
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Saturday, Sept. 20. Time TBA
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Capacity 52,626)
- TV: TBA
- Meet the Opponent: Illinois is the first of nine Big Ten opponents on the Hoosiers' schedule. They were 10-3 overall last year, and finished 6-3 in conference play, tied for fifth with Iowa. They beat No. 22 Nebraska and No. 24 Michigan during the regular season, and defeated No. 15 South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.
Sept. 27 Indiana at Iowa
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, either Noon, 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa. (Capacity 69,250)
- TV: TBA
- Meet the Opponent: Iowa is the first Big Ten road trip for the Hoosiers. They were 8-5 overall last year, and finished 6-3 in conference play, tied for fifth with Illinois. They only played one ranked team during the regular season last year, losing to No. 3 Ohio State 35-7 on Oct. 5. They lost to No. 19 Missouri in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.
Oct. 4 — Bye Week
Oct. 11 Indiana at Oregon
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers at Oregon Ducks
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, either Noon, 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore. (Capacity 60,000)
- TV: TBA
- Meet the Opponent: This will be Indiana's first trip to Oregon for a Big Ten game. The Ducks were 13-1 overall last year, and finished 9-0 in conference play to win the Big Ten. They beat ranked teams No. 2 Ohio State, No. 20 Illinois and No. 3 Penn State during the regular season, but lost to No. 8 seed Ohio State 41-21 in the second round of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.
Oct. 18 Michigan State at Indiana
- Who: Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Saturday, Oct. 18. Time TBA. (Homecoming)
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Capacity 52,626)
- TV: TBA
- Meet the Opponent: Michigan State was 5-7 overall last season and 3-6 in the Big Ten. They played three ranked teams, and lost to No. 3 Ohio State 38-7, No. 6 Oregon 31-10 and No. 13 Indiana 47-10, in a game where the Hoosiers scored 47 unanswered points. Coach Jonathan Smith is entering his second season as the Spartans' head coach.
Oct. 25 UCLA at Indiana
- Who: UCLA Bruins at Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Saturday, Oct. 25. Time TBA.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Capacity 52,626)
- TV: TBA
- Meet the Opponent: UCLA was 5-7 overall last season and 3-6 in the Big Ten. They played three games against ranked opponents — No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Oregon and No. 16 LSU — and lost them all. They hosted Indiana on Sept. 14 in the Rose Bowl, and lost 42-13. Coach DeShaun Foster is in his second season with the Bruins.
Nov. 1 Indiana at Maryland
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins
- When: Saturday, Nov. 1. Time TBA.
- Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Md. (Capacity 51,802)
- TV: TBA
- Meet the Opponent: Maryland was 4-8 overall last season and just 1-8 in the Big Ten, with their only win coming on Oct. 18 vs. USC. They played two games against ranked opponents, losing to No. 1 Oregon 39-18 and No. 4 Penn State 44-7. Coach Mike Locksley has been the head coach at Maryland since 2019.
Nov. 8 Indiana at Penn State
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8. Time TBA.
- Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. (Capacity 106,572)
- TV: TBA
- Meet the Opponent: Penn State was 11-1 overall last season and 8-1 in the Big Ten regular season, earning a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. They lost the title game to Oregon, but earned a College Football Playoff berth anyway. Penn State won two playoff games, beating Boise State and SMU before losing in the national semifinals to Notre Dame. James Franklin is starting his 12th season at Penn State, and he'll do it without defensive coordinator Tom Allen. The former Indiana head coach left for Clemson in the offseason.
Nov. 15 Wisconsin at Indiana
- Who: Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Saturday, Nov. 15. Time TBA.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (Capacity 52,626)
- TV: TBA
- Meet the Opponent: Wisconsin was 5-7 overall last season and 3-6 in the Big Ten. They lost their last five games, and had their first losing season since 2001. Luke Fickell is starting his third season in Madison, but he's just 12-13 so far and is very much on the hot seat in 2025. Indiana won the last meeting 20-14 on Nov. 4, 2023.
Nov. 22 — Bye Week
Nov. 28 Indiana at Purdue
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers
- When: Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m . ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. (Capacity 61,441)
- TV: TBA NBC/Peacock
- Meet the Opponent: The battle for the Old Oaken Bucket gets moved to primetime on Black Friday this year, and it's the first time the rivalry game has been played on a Friday since 1995. Last year's game was all about Indiana, with the Hoosiers winning 66-0 in Curt Cignetti's first rendition of the game. Purdue has won the last two games in West Lafayette. The Hoosiers' last win there was in 2019, when they won a 44-41 double-overtime thriller to claim the Old Oaken Bucket.