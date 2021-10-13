Playing in Big Ten Dream Come True for Indiana Defensive Lineman Weston Kramer

Indiana defensive tackle Weston Kramer wasn't always the trusty 290-pound lineman he is now. After only two college football offers out of high school, the Illinois native still believed there was more out there for him.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The tale end of Weston Kramer's college career is playing out at Indiana, a nice step up in the football world after a successful four years at Northern Illinois University in the Mid-American Conference.

During his time at the DeKalb, Ill., school, Kramer played in 45 games at defensive tackle and started in 30. He made 97 tackles, 38 solo, and tallied 3.5 sacks. He was a second-team All-MAC selection in 2020.

Last May, the 6-foot-2, 290-pound Kramer transferred to Indiana as a graduate student, taking advantage of the NCAA's COVID-19 rule that allowed another year of eligibility. The jump in the level of competition didn't scare him off one bit. He knew he could compete in the Big Ten — and cherished getting the chance at Indiana.

"I've played some big-time opponents like Nebraska, and Iowa, stuff like that when I was at NIU, so coming here, it wasn't too big of a transition for me," Kramer said. "I kind of knew what to expect."

What roped in the lineman in the first place? Indiana coach Tom Allen, of course.

"The first time I talked to Coach Allen, I committed right after that just because I really bought into what he was saying, the energy he brought to me through that conversation,'' Kramer said. "I just knew that was who I wanted to be coached by."

He also felt comfortable right away with defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, Kramer said Wednesday when he met with the local media after practice.

"Talking to the D-line coach, Coach Peoples, when he recruited me, I just felt like it would be a good fit for me if I came here and worked with him,'' he said. "We work with each other really well."

To play regularly at Indiana, which he has done through the first five games of the season thus far, Kramer needed to put on more weight. In high school, his mother fed him mounds of food to get him where he needed to be, he said. Now, he drinks a 2,000-calorie protein shake before bed every night to stay consistent.

"I even put a piece of cake in it last night," he said with a smile. And where does he get his calories on the outside? He admits he's partial to Qdoba for the extra boost.

Undersized in high school at Marmion Academy in Aurora, Ill. — he was only 170 pounds as a freshman — his only offers were from Northern Illinois and South Dakota. That didn't stop him from working to get the looks he felt he deserved.

"I always believed in myself, and I knew that I was a better player than people thought," Kramer said. "I just kept on going."

While at NIU, he cycled through three defensive coordinators, meaning the defensive scheme was brand new almost every year.

"That was difficult," he said. "It made it easier for me when I came here, because I already did it three other times. Coming to a different coach, I knew I could do it again."

So far, all is well for the fresh Hoosier. He's appeared in all five games and has totaled 16 tackles. He's also enjoyed working with guys like Cam Jones and Micah McFadden, two Indiana linebackers who "fly around the field."

"Playing with those guys behind you, that makes it so much easier for yourself," he said. "It really elevates the whole defense to run the ball like that, too."

The other factor that makes playing at Memorial Stadium so grand in his final season of college ball? The fans.

"I enjoy playing in front of a big crowd,'' Kramer said. "It's like a childhood dream when you're a kid and watch those games, you just hope you can play in those one day, and here I am."