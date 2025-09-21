Indiana's Fernando Mendoza Explodes Onto Heisman Scene: Is He a Favorite?
On Saturday morning, Indiana was ranked No. 19 in the country, set to face then-No. 9 Illinois in a clash between undefeated top-25 squads. The college football world was seemingly split on which team would prevail, but everyone anticipated a tight, entertaining battle.
Is Fernando Mendoza a top Heisman contender?
Instead, Indiana fans received the show of the year, while the Illinois faithful had their heart shattered into a billion pieces, and the rest of the country just flipped the channel by halftime as the Hoosiers embarrassed the Illini in a 63-10 victory for the ages.
The biggest takeaway from the night: Fernando Mendoza is really, really good. Indiana’s defense was excellent, the run game was once again dominant, but Week 4 was Mendoza’s official coming out party.
Everyone knew the talent was there – he has been projected as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft by multiple media outlets – but the question remained: can Mendoza win the big game?
Well, the answer was quite the emphatic yes.
The Hoosiers carried a 35-10 lead into the break, behind Mendoza’s unbelievably dominant first half: 220 yards (15-for-17) and four touchdowns.
He played sparingly in the second half, but tacked on one more score before he sat down, ultimately finishing the contest with just two incompletions and five touchdowns.
But it wasn’t just what he did, it was how he did it. The few times Illinois’ pass rush managed to create pressure, Mendoza was unfazed, making quick decisions, and delivering absolute dimes to his receivers.
Mendoza carved up the Illini defense in every aspect imaginable. In the pocket, outside of the pocket, back-shoulder throw, a quick slant, an out route – it didn’t matter, Mendoza was on the spot. Yet his accuracy wasn’t even the most impressive attribute he displayed on Saturday night.
His decision-making was the culmination of perfection. Not only did Mendoza make the right read on every RPO (run/pass option), but he knew just when to escape out of the pocket, when to use his feet and scramble, when to adjust a play or blocking scheme.
The result? Mendoza is flying up the Heisman charts.
Thus far, it appears the battle is between Miami’s Carson Beck, Oklahoma’s John Mateer, and Mendoza.
Beck has gone for 972 yards (73.2 completion percentage), seven touchdowns and three interceptions, while Mateer has thrown for 1215 yards (67.4 completion percentage), six scores and three picks.
Although Beck and Mateer have impressed, Mendoza’s production has been unmatched: 975 yards (76.8 completion percentage), 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Still, worth noting, Beck and Mateer have each played notably tougher competition than Mendoza thus far.
But if Saturday was any sign of what’s to come, Mendoza may wind up as the favorite in the coming weeks. Next week, facing a stingy Iowa defense, Mendoza has another opportunity to prove himself against a worthy opponent.
And with Mendoza firing on all cylinders, he doesn’t just have a chance to make Indiana history and become the first ever Heisman winner, but he also may be able to push the Hoosiers to levels they’ve never reached – not even last year.