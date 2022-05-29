Indiana Officially Adds Tennesee Transfer Wide Receiver Andison Coby
Andison Coby announced his commitment on May 1, and Indiana made it official on Friday with announcement that Coby has joined the Hoosiers.
Coby, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, spent the 2021 season as a member of the Tennessee Volunteers where he made one reception for five yards. Coby arrived at Tennessee as a three-star recruit and the No. 30 transfer in the class of 2021.
Prior to transferring to Tennessee, Coby played one season at Northeast Mississippi Junior College. During the 2020 season, he made 24 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns. Coby racked up 111 yards and three touchdowns on three catches in a 40-23 win over Mississippi Delta. He also totaled 123 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns against on Oct. 22 versus Northwest.
Coby finished his high school career at American Heritage where he was named to the 2019 Miami Herald All-Broward honorable mention team. His brother Herve played wide receiver at Bowling Green and now coaches at American Heritage.
Coby joins an Indiana team with plenty of opportunity after losing its top three receivers from 2021, Peyton Hendershot, Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall.
- THREE-STAR QB BROC LOWRY COMMITS TO IU: Broc Lowry, the top-ranked quarterback from the state of Ohio, committed to Indiana on Thursday. Lowry is a three-star recruit out of Canfield High School, and he's the No. 53 quarterback in the class of 2023. CLICK HERE
- TOM ALLEN 1-ON-1: Indiana football coach Tom Allen sat down with HoosiersNow.com for an extensive 30-minute interview. In the first part of our series from Allen's interview, we discuss the role to be played by the Class of 2022, the highest-rated recruiting class in Indiana football history. CLICK HERE
- TOM ALLEN 1-ON-1: Indiana football coach Tom Allen hopes to supplement his roster with talent through the transfer portal while maintaining the strong recruiting culture his program is built upon. With a new era of college athletics in full force, Allen is ready to adapt to the transfer portal. CLICK HERE