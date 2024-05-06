Indiana Adds UMass Linebacker Transfer Nahji Logan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Nahji Logan on Sunday announced his commitment to Indiana.
Logan is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker from UMass. As a junior in 2023, he led UMass with 60 total tackles across 12 games, along with four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. He was named to the All-Independent defensive second team.
Logan also played 12 games for the Minutemen in 2022, totaling 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup. He made 33 tackles during his redshirt freshman season in 2021.
He played in four games for UMass as a true freshman in 2020, so he should have one year of remaining eligibility with the Hoosiers. Logan originally committed to UMass as a three-star recruit, ranked No. 2,352 overall in the class of 2020 out of Hatboro-Horsham High School in Horsham, Pa.
Adding Logan to the linebacker room should help Indiana replace outgoing talent from last season. Middle linebacker Aaron Casey led Indiana in tackles in 2023, and he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Indiana also moved Jacob Mangum-Farrar to the "stud" position, similar to a defensive end or outside linebacker, after he played alongside Casey at middle linebacker last year.
Coach Curt Cignetti also brought linebackers Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker with him from James Madison to Indiana. Returning Hoosier linebackers like Kaiden Turner, Josh Rudolph and Isaiah Jones also figure to be part of that linebacker rotation based on their roles in the spring game.