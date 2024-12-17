Indiana's Aiden Fisher, D'Angelo Ponds Make FWAA All-American Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds on Tuesday were named to the 2024 Football Writers Association of America All-America Team.
Fisher was one of three linebackers to be named a first-team All-American, along with Iowa's Jay Higgins and Buffalo's Shaun Dolac. Ponds was named a second-team All-American, along with defensive backs Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina, Terrence Spence from James Madison and Xavier Watts from Notre Dame.
Fisher and Ponds are the first Indiana duo to make the FWAA All-American team since 1945, and Fisher is the first Indiana linebacker to do so since 1944. They are the lone Hoosiers represented on the FWAA All-American team, but Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara was named an Associated Press Third-Team All-American. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has won four national coach of the year awards.
Both Fisher and Ponds joined Indiana prior to the 2024 season as transfers from James Madison. Fisher, a 6-foot-1, 233-pound linebacker, leads the Hoosiers with 108 total tackles, which ranks third among all Big Ten players. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten.
"It's hard to put into words how important [Fisher] has been," Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines said. "Yes, the green dot component and my trust in him, but also his ability to convey for other guys. I coach all the linebackers, but sometimes when Fish says, no, no, you're doing it wrong. It coming from your teammates is different than Coach Haines yelling at me every time I misfit this thing."
"He's helped me develop that room. I'm proud of where that room is at, the linebacker room, we've got young guys that are there coming along. That wasn't just me. Aiden was part of that too. He's part of the culture change here. He's part of my voice, my mouth piece to the guys on the field. He's the green dot. He's the leader. He's the unquestioned leader. He knows what I want, and he's able to get it done and gets his ten teammates to play the right call. Yeah, I can't say enough good things about him and what he means to this defense."
Through 12 regular season games, Ponds totaled 53 tackles, nine pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Both interceptions came during Indiana's 31-17 win over Washington, and he returned the first for a touchdown. Ponds was also named first-team All-Big Ten.
"He's got good talent, but he's got competitive character," Cignetti said of Ponds. "He's a competitor, and he wants to be great. He's got day in, day out consistency. He does the things that help him improve on a daily basis, and that's his goal. He wants to be the best football player he can be, and he loves the process and everything that goes into that, and he's intelligent. He comes from an area down there in Miami where those guys growing up, high school, a lot of pride down there in South Florida about being a baller, and he's a baller."
