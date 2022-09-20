Indiana Football's Charles Campbell: 'It Was One of Those Moments I'll Remember for the Rest of My Life'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football kicker Charles Campbell, who scored the game-winning field goal in the Hoosiers' 33-30 win over Western Kentucky, joined Episode 4 of Hoosier Roundtable Podcast.

Linebacker Cam Jones is another featured guest and talks about what was said on the sidelines this past Saturday as well as what's to come with Cincinnati.

Read a summary transcript of each interview, or scroll down to watch the full 42-minute episode.

—On Western Kentucky's speed...

JONES: "You go back and look at last year. They were one of the top offenses in the country, and they present a lot of funk, a lot of formation that you have to be aware of.

We were out of place on a lot of plays, whether it was just our discipline, and that's something that we can control on an everyday basis, but hats off to them (Western Kentucky). They have a very electrifying offense."

—On Desan McCullough...

JONES: "He's a great kid, great teammate, great guy. His ability to take every single day with a mature mindset, you don't see that too often, and just his overall athleticism to make plays. He's a playmaker. He's always around the ball, and I continue to challenge him every single day.

—On Charles Campbell...

JONES: "He lives in Jackson, Tenn. 45 minutes away from Memphis, and I remember freshman year, I was meeting him so we could come back to Bloomington together, and I got to Charles' house, and was like, 'Charles, what are you doing, we're supposed to be ready to go.' He was at his high school across the street kicking field goals.

—On playing Cincinnati...

JONES: "Last year, that was definitely a game that we had. We were definitely supposed to win that game, so just to go to that place and be able to play football against some guys, it's going to mean a lot.

—On Campbell's walk-off field goal...

CAMPBELL: "It was one of those moments I'll remember for the rest of my life. It was a great team win, and I couldn't be any more happy."

"I knew this was my first opportunity at Indiana pretty much to just hit a game-winner, and so I knew it was coming and I was excited."

"After I kicked it, I saw it flying straight and high and far, and I was just like thank goodness. I was so happy I made it. I hadn't even thought of a celebration or planned one or anything. I just took off running down the field to the students' section."

—On the specialists room...

CAMPBELL: "I'm very happy with where we're at. There's always room to improve, so we're all going to keep having a mindset of improving, especially from the specialists' room, but when I have Sean (Wracher) and Jimmy (Evans), with my snap and hold, they put the ball on a silver platter every time.

—On being 3-0...

CAMPBELL: "I think the team as a whole, we just have so much momentum and so much confidence. In the offseason, everyone wrote us off, and everybody would sit and say because of our 2021 season, 2022 is just going to be the exact same, but we all had the mentality that things were going to change, and things have changed for us."

Hoosier Roundtable Episode 4