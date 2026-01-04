Indiana Football Gets Commitment from Big 12 Pass Rusher in Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football's strong Sunday in the transfer portal continued with an addition to its pass rush.

The Hoosiers secured a commitment from former Kansas State defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel on X. Thamel described Osunsanmi as "one of the top edges" available in the portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Osunsanmi visited Bloomington on Jan. 3, and he's part of a productive day of portal pledges for the Hoosiers, joining Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman, Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh and TCU quarterback Josh Hoover.

Meet Tobi Osunsanmi

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osunsanmi played in 36 games across four seasons at Kansas State, collecting 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

While redshirting in 2022, Osunsanmi made four appearances, primarily on special teams, and made two tackles on kickoff coverage.



He stepped into a larger role in 2023, playing in all 13 games and recording nine tackles and one tackle for loss. Across 241 snaps, Osunsanmi spent 118 on defense and 123 on special teams. Defensively, he was a reserve linebacker and rush defensive end on passing downs.

Osunsanmi played all 13 games in 2024, though still as a reserve defensive end. He notched 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

The Wichita, Kan., native started 2025 with a breakthrough. He tallied six tackles for loss and four sacks in six games before suffering a season-ending injury. According to Pro Football Focus, Osunsanmi notched 14 total pressures, including eight quarterback hurries, prior to his abrupt end to the season.

For his career, Osunsanmi has 53 pressures in 401 pass rushing snaps, per PFF, which equates to a 13.2% pressure rate — a highly respectable mark.

What Osunsanmi's commitment means to Indiana football

The Hoosiers will lose significant production and experience at defensive end this offseason, as seniors Mikail Kamara, Kellan Wyatt and Stephen Daley are out of eligibility at season's end. Indiana's depth has taken a hit as well, with reserve defensive ends William and Andrew DePaepe entering the transfer portal Jan. 2.

Osunsanmi figures to be part of the Hoosiers' solution alongside sophomore edge rusher Daniel Ndukwe. Osunsanmi played 252 defensive snaps this past fall, 178 of which came at outside linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus.

Though he hasn't played extensive snaps through the course of the whole season, Osunsanmi has offered encouraging flashes as a pass rusher, and his arrow appears to be pointing upward. At bare minimum, his past on special teams gives the Hoosiers a safe floor.