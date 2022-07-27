INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There's been a daily battle for the starting quarterback position at Indiana all summer, but approaching the first practice of fall camp on Aug. 2, the Hoosiers are still searching for their leader under center.

The top contenders for the starting job are incoming transfer Connor Bazelak from Missouri and Jack Tuttle, who is entering his fourth season as a Hoosier. Indiana coach Tom Allen said he will name a starter before the season opener against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET, but there wasn't a clear winner following summer practices.

"I love the competition piece to the process, and to be able to have to prove it every single day all summer long now into fall camp," Allen said at Big Ten Media Days on July 26. "Once that person is named, he'll be the starter."

While Allen said he is not expecting a dual-quarterback situation, he recognized that is not always possible, especially coming off a tumultuous 2-10 season in 2021. After injuries to starter Michael Penix Jr. and backup Tuttle, Indiana had no choice but to start true freshman Donaven McCulley at quarterback, who was originally going to use a redshirt season. And by the season finale at Purdue, walk-on Grant Gremel was the starting signal caller.

Allen said last season taught him the necessity of having more than one quarterback ready and able to lead the offense. This lesson was learned the hard way in 2021 as Indiana finished 13th in scoring offense, 12th in rushing, 10th in passing and first in the Big Ten with 15 interceptions.

And now, as Allen and the Hoosiers hope for a bounce back season in 2022 – one closer to bowl-eligible campaigns in 2019 and 2020 – finding a quarterback who can limit turnovers will be a deciding factor.

"It's such a huge part of our game," Allen said. "We all understand the value of the turnover ratio and how that's such a big part of winning football games, and that the quarterback touches it every single snap, so protecting that football is a huge priority."

Bazelak threw 11 interceptions across 11 games for Missouri in 2021, which ranked third most in the SEC. This included two-interception games versus Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and at Boston College. During Bazelak's SEC Co-Freshman of the Year campaign in 2020, he threw six interceptions in 10 games – three in the season finale at Mississippi State – which was tied for seventh most in the SEC.

Allen said he likes the experience and calm presence that Bazelak brings to the team after three years playing in the SEC.

On the other hand, Tuttle threw one interception across two starts and three appearances in 2020. Last season, Tuttle turnover numbers increased, throwing five interceptions in two starts and six total game appearances.

Allen said another deciding factor in the quarterback competition will be having a mastery of the offense. For Allen, this means distributing the football to the right players according to the scheme and play call. Allen searching for a player who can limit turnovers and command the offense, but he's keeping an eye out for leadership skills, too.

"You've got to win that locker room," Allen said. "That's what it comes down to. Even though nobody really huddles anymore, when you talk about the idea of stepping in the huddle, no matter how much time is on the clock, if that guy is in that huddle, we know we've got a chance to go win the game with him as our leader. To me, that's what I want our team to feel from that guy."

And despite four starts at quarterback as a true freshman in 2021, Donaven McCulley is making the transition to wide receiver. It was McCulley's suggestion to Allen to switch positions, and so far, Allen said McCulley has responded to the change well.

"We had a great talk together about that," Allen said. "[McCulley] is a highly competitive young man and one of the best athletes on our football team, and he wants to be on the field. He wants to be playing. He wants to be involved in special teams and have those opportunities. He's got a big, athletic frame, but there's obviously a learning curve to be able to grow."

At 6-foot-5, McCulley is Indiana's tallest and perhaps most athletic wide receiver. First year receivers coach Adam Henry, who last coached Dallas Cowboy wideouts, has taken McCulley under his wing during the position change.

"Just a ton of respect for what [Henry] brings," Allen said. "His whole coaching style and philosophy, just the way he handles our players, I think Donaven's responded very, very well to him. I'm excited to see him be able to have this new opportunity and be able to help our football team be more explosive on offense and win football games."

It appears the majority of McCulley's impact will be made at receiver, but Allen isn't closing the door completely on McCulley as a quarterback. Allen didn't reveal specifics, but he clearly thinks McCulley can impact Indiana's chances of winning games.

"Donaven is a young man who's played for us at quarterback position, has moved into receiver," Allen said. "But yes, we'll still have packages for him in that opportunity because of his skill set that he brings to our football team, and it's all about getting your best players on the field."