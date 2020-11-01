Indiana's Defense Continues to Create Takeaways in Victory over Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Much like last week against Penn State, the defense for No. 17 Indiana changed the game.

In the second quarter, Cam Jones went shooting through the gap to pressure Noah Vedral, forcing him to lose control of the ball up in the air, and Jonathan King came down with the interception.

It set up the first Indiana touchdown as Michael Penix Jr. snuck it in to take a 13-7 lead. The Hoosiers then never looked back from there, and the defense continued to feast.

After the Indiana touchdown, the defense took the ball away again. On Rutgers' first play from scrimmage, Jaylin Williams picked off Vedral to set the offense up in good position again.

It was Williams' second interception of the season.

The Hoosiers' capitalized again as Penix found Ty Fryfogle for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

"If we can create those kind of negative plays and takeaways, it can spark our offense, which it did today," Tom Allen said after the game.

It was enough for Indiana to take a comfortable 20-7 lead into halftime. The defense only allowed Rutgers' offense to gain 60 total yards.

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was dialing up blitzes from all different angles on Saturday.

He used the speed and athleticism of his secondary to their advantage.

Cornerback Tiawan Mullen had two big sacks in the first half, zooming into the backfield and taking down Vedral at the ankles.

Mullen led Indiana for the game in tackles with seven total and six solo.

"I think we did a lot of good perimeter rushes and perimeter blitzes," Micah McFadden said. "We created a lot of havoc back there. "

In the third quarter, Rutgers went for it on fourth down, and they forced Vedral out of the pocket, resulting in an interception from McFadden.

ndiana Hoosiers defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) and defensive back Devon Matthews (1) and defensive back Jamar Johnson (22) celebrate a defensive stop against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

McFadden said they game-planned to get Vedral out of the pocket, and it worked in the Hoosiers' favor on Saturday.

That turned into an Indiana field goal. The Hoosiers ended the game with three takeaways that resulted in 17 points.

The Hoosiers' offense didn't turn it over once.

"Coach Wommack did a really nice job mixing things up with our secondary," Allen said. "It's a talented secondary. Different ones step up at different times."

This is now the second straight game where Indiana's defense has forced three takeaways.

On Saturday against Rutgers, they provided the cushion for Indiana's offense to find a rhythm, so by the time the second half rolled around, Penix and company were able to cruise to victory.

"We see it everyday in practice," Penix said. "Our defense works extremely hard. Coach Wommack is calling great plays on the defense, putting guys in position to make plays, and that's what they're doing. "

The combination of takeaways and efficiency in the red zone is the main reason why Indiana was able to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Allen said there's a lot of room for improvement, but if the Hoosiers can continue to win the turnover battle and score in the red zone, it will lead to success.

"When you're plus three in the turnover ratio and that good in the red zone — we were six-for-six — you're going to win a lot of football games," Allen said.

The confidence for Indiana's defense is through the roof right now.

McFadden said there is a lot of communication going on between the defense, and they feed off of one another making plays.

"When we play together as one, we have one of the top defenses in the nation," cornerback Reese Taylor said. "We can do anything right now."

