LIVE BLOG: No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 17 Indiana hits the road for the first time in the 2020 season as the Hoosiers take on the 1-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Piscataway, N.J on FS1.

In this live blog, we'll keep you updated on everything as the game goes along.

Follow along below and feel free to refresh often. Here's the latest:

FINAL SCORE: INDIANA 37, RUTGERS 21

7:10 p.m. — Indiana takes a knee and takes the victory to move to 2-0 on the season.

7:04 p.m. — Rutgers just scored on the most insane lateral play on a 4th and 32. But at one point, one of their players was called for an illegal forward pass, so the play does not stand, and Indiana takes over.

7:01 p.m. — Rutgers recovers the onside and gets the ball back following their touchdown.

6:57 p.m. — Vedral finds Bo Melton for his second touchdown of the game. Rutgers cuts into the lead, but misses the two-point conversion. (INDIANA 37, RUTGERS 21)

6:47 p.m. — Matthew Bedford just came off the field hobbled. Injury bug starting to hit the Hoosiers toward the end of this game.

6:46 p.m. — As Indiana leads 37-15, the announcers on FS1 said that Penix might be playing through a minor injury right now. They said he was limping a bit.

6:28 p.m. — Hendershot catches his second touchdown of the game after Stevie Scott gets the ball down to the 1-yard line. (INDIANA 37, RUTGERS 15)

6:22 p.m. — Whop Philyor is having a big game with four catches for 100 yards. Hoosiers on the move again as they take the lead into the fourth quarter. (END OF THIRD QUARTER: INDIANA 30, RUTGERS 15)

6:10 p.m. — Indiana strikes back with a very efficient drive from Penix. It only took Indiana four plays and 75 yards to score again as Penix found Hendershot from two yards. (INDIANA 30, RUTGERS 15)

5:58 p.m. — For the first time since the first quarter, Rutgers finally finds the end zone. Kay'Ron Adams breaks loose for a 37-yard touchdown run. Scarlet Knights convert the two-point conversion as well. (INDIANA 23, RUTGERS 15)

5:45 p.m. — Penix connects with Philyor on a huge pass play, but Philyor's facemask pushes the Hoosiers back. They settle for a field goal, and Campbell knocks it in from 31 to extend the lead. (INDIANA 23, RUTGERS 7)

5:40 p.m. — Rutgers went for it on fourth down and Micah McFadden picked off Vedral. It is Indiana's third takeaway of the game.

5:24 p.m. — Former Ohio State Urban Meyer says during halftime that Indiana "might be the second-best team in the East." Obviously, behind the Buckeyes.

Here are some stats from the first half:

5:15 p.m. — Indiana takes a knee to head into the halftime with the lead. Rutgers' offense to 60 total yards. (HALFTIME: INDIANA 20, RUTGERS 7)

5:05 p.m. — The Hoosiers capitalize on the turnover again. Penix finds Fryfogle for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Indiana in the lead with 3:13 left until halftime. (INDIANA 20, RUTGERS 7.)

4:59 p.m. — On Rutgers' first play from scrimmage after the Indiana touchdown, Jaylin Williams picked off Vedral. It's Indiana's second takeaway of the day, and Williams' second interception of the season.

4:52 p.m. — Penix capitalizes on the turnover and sneaks it in for a touchdown. Indiana's offense finally gets in the end zone with a huge assist from its defense. (INDIANA 13, RUTGERS 7)

4:50 p.m. — On third down, Cam Jones gets heavy pressure on Vedral who, loses control of the ball and Jonathan King intercepts it and Indiana's offense takes over inside the ten. Huge takeaway by the Hoosier defense.

4:40 p.m. — Tiawan Mullen is feasting on defense right now. He's had two huge sacks as Indiana's defense continues to impress. Hoosiers will get the ball back near the 50 down one.

4:33 p.m. — The Hoosiers' got into the red zone once more, but they were stalled again. Campbell knocks in his second field goal of the day, this time from 28, to cut the lead to one. (RUTGERS 7, INDIANA 6)

4:27 p.m. — Hoosiers will get the ball to start the second quarter after a good defensive stop after the field goal. (END FIRST QUARTER: RUTGERS 7, INDIANA 3)

4:20 p.m. — Rutgers' Mohamed Toure was ejected for targeting on Penix. But Indiana couldn't capitalize. Charles Campbell knocks in a 37-yard field goal to get Indiana on the board. (RUTGERS 7, INDIANA 3.)

4:06 p.m. — Indiana had Rutgers stopped, but a roughing passer call came the Scarlet Knights a first down. Vedral found Melton on the next play for the first score of the game. (RUTGERS 7, INDIANA 0.)

4:05 p.m. — Still not much going on offensively between Indiana and Rutgers right now. Like last week, some of Penix's passes have zipped through the hands of some receivers. Game is scoreless with 7:30 to go.

3:47 p.m. — Indiana and Rutgers have each had the ball first. Both teams went three-and-out. The Scarlet Knights will take the field for their second possession.

3:40 p.m. — Rutgers will get the ball first.

3:15 p.m. — Tom Brew's pick is in! Here are three things to know about Rutgers and how Tom sees the game playing out. (He did call the Penn State upset last week)

3:15 p.m. — Allen Way of Life to premiere Sunday on Facebook live. It's all about Allen's LEO philosophy.

3 p.m. — The weather in Piscataway is currently 47 degrees with 4 mph wind and 45 percent humidity.

2:45 p.m. — The inactive list for Indiana football today includes Marcelino Ball, David Ellis, Kahlil Benson, Sam Daugstrup, Turon Ivy Jr., Shamar Jones, Raheem Layne, Miles Marshall, Samuel Slusher and Khameron Taylor.

2:35 p.m. — ESPN's Maria Taylor spoke one-on-one with Michael Penix Jr. to talk about "the stretch heard round the world." Check it out below:

2:30 p.m. — Indiana's one word of the week is focus. It was featured on Big Ten Network's End Zone to End Zone segment.

GAME NOTES: Indiana is 4-2 overall against Rutgers and 2-1 at SHI Stadium. Today marks the seventh meeting between the two programs and the fourth in Piscataway.

