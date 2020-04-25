Streak Continues: Indiana's Simon Stepaniak Drafted by Green Bay Packers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For six straight years, Indiana has had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft. Now it's seven, because the Green Bay Packers selected Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak on Saturday afternoon.

Stepaniak was the 30th pick in the sixth round, and the 209th pick overall. He was the player with the highest grade from NFL.com, but he was coming off an ACL injury, and that might hurt him.

It was slow going for guards so far in this draft. None were taken in the first two rounds and only three were taken Friday night in the third round, Stepaniak was the 19th-ranked guard, but he was chosen 15th overall among the guards.

Indiana has had 11 players drafted in the past six years, and that's meant a lot to Indiana coach Tom Allen. He talked earlier this week about how it would mean a lot to keep the streak continued.

"That's definitely something that we're proud of, but that involves way more people than myself,'' Allen said earlier in the week. A lot of previous coaches and previous staffs had a lot to do with that, plus a lot of hard work by a lot of people going into that result.''

Indiana had to cancel its Pro Day because of COVID-19 and several Indiana seniors — like linebacker Raekwon Jones and wide receiver Nick Westbrook, among others — haven't been able to meet with teams in person.

"This year will definitely create some challenges. This year we have a lot of guys that that have made it, they've proven to people as they've been able to come to campus and worked with them, and do these extra workouts that it would help their stock go up,'' Allen said. "But those guys are just like everybody else in this country, caught in a tough situation that has definitely affected their future, and are going to just have to display tremendous grit, perseverance and passion toward their long-term goals.

"I have full confidence that we have guys in this class that are going to get opportunities to go play in the NFL whenever they get drafted or taken as a free agent. As I told them, you just need one team to believe in you, one team to give you a chance. And when they do, you show you belong. I feel confident we'll have some guys that'll have that opportunity.''

Stepaniak had a fine senior season with the Hoosiers, but he suffered a knee injury during Gator Bowl practices, and it required surgery. He wasn't able to work at at the NFL Combine in February, outside of the bench press, where he outfitted all but two guard prospects.

Indiana draft picks since 2014

Here are the Indiana players who have been drafted in the past seven years: