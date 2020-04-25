HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Streak Continues: Indiana's Simon Stepaniak Drafted by Green Bay Packers

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For six straight years, Indiana has had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft. Now it's seven, because the Green Bay Packers selected Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak on Saturday afternoon.

Stepaniak was the 30th pick in the sixth round, and the 209th pick overall. He was the player with the highest grade from NFL.com, but he was  coming off an ACL injury, and that might hurt him. 

It was slow going for guards so far in this draft. None were taken in the first two rounds and only three were taken Friday night in the third round, Stepaniak was the 19th-ranked guard, but he was chosen 15th overall among the guards.

Indiana has had 11 players drafted in the past six years, and that's meant a lot to Indiana coach Tom Allen. He talked earlier this week about how it would mean a lot to keep the streak continued.

"That's definitely something that we're proud of, but that involves way more people than myself,'' Allen said earlier in the week. A lot of previous coaches and previous staffs had a lot to do with that, plus a lot of hard work by a lot of people going into that result.''

Indiana had to cancel its Pro Day because of COVID-19 and several Indiana seniors — like linebacker Raekwon Jones and wide receiver Nick Westbrook, among others — haven't been able to meet with teams in person.

"This year will definitely create some challenges. This year we have a lot of guys that that have made it, they've proven to people as they've been able to come to campus and worked with them, and do these extra workouts that it would help their stock go up,'' Allen said. "But those guys are just like everybody else in this country, caught in a tough situation that has definitely affected their future, and are going to just have to display tremendous grit, perseverance and passion toward their long-term goals.

"I have full confidence that we have guys in this class that are going to get opportunities to go play in the NFL whenever they get drafted or taken as a free agent. As I told them, you just need one team to believe in you, one team to give you a chance. And when they do, you show you belong. I feel confident we'll have some guys that'll have that opportunity.''

Stepaniak had a fine senior season with the Hoosiers, but he suffered a knee injury during Gator Bowl practices, and it required surgery. He wasn't able to work at at the NFL Combine in February, outside of the bench press, where he outfitted all but two guard prospects.

Indiana draft picks since 2014

Here are the Indiana players who have been drafted in the past seven years:

  • 2020: Simon Stepaniak, guard, to the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round
  • 2019: Wes Martin, guard, to the Washington Redskins in the fourth round
  • 2018: Ian Thomas, tight end, to the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round
  • 2018: Chris Covington, linebacker, to the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round
  • 2017: Dan Feeney, guard, to the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round
  • 2016: Jason Spriggs, tackle, to the Green Bay Packers in the second round
  • 2016: Jordan Howard, running back, to the Chicago Bears in the fifth round
  • 2016: Nate Sudfeld, quarterback, to the Washington Redskins in the sixth round
  • 2015: Tevin Coleman, running back, to the Atlanta Falcons in the third round
  • 2014: Cody Latimer, wide receiver, to the Denver Broncos in the second round
  • 2014: Ted Bolser, tight end, to the Washington Redskins in the seventh round
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Still a Believer that Michael Penix Jr. Next Left-Hander Drafted in First Round

It's a rarity when a left-handed quarterback gets picked in the first round of the NFL draft. It happened Thursday night with Tua Tagovailoa, and will happen again in a few years with Indiana's Michael Penix Jr.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

Breaking News: Indiana's Damezi Anderson to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Damezi Anderson, a sophomore from South Bend, has decided to leave Indiana after two seasons, entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Tom Brew

by

Jester of Chesterton

Former Purdue Center Matt Haarms Spurns Kentucky, Picks BYU

Matt Haarms, the former Purdue player that Indiana fans loved to hate, has decided to transfer to BYU, picking the Cougars over Kentucky and Texas Tech on Thursday.

Tom Brew

First-Round NFL Draft Picks a Rarity for Indiana, Now 26 Years and Counting

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday night, and no Indiana players are expected to get drafted, continuing a 26-year drought.

Tom Brew

Tom Allen Thrilled Stanford Grad Jovan Swann Chose to Come Home to Indiana

Jovan Swann won at state championship at Center Grove, and now he's going to finish his college football career in Bloomington. His leadership skills will shine at Indiana.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life

Tom Allen: 'There's Still More Questions Than Answers' on Football Future

Indiana coach Tom Allen and his staff are doing all they can to keep their players as prepared as possible for a fall football season, but there's still a lot of unanswered questions.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Assistant Steve McClain Rejoins Tom Crean at Georgia

Steve McClain left Indiana in 2015 to become the head coach at UIC, but was fired in March after five seasons. He is joining Tom Crean's staff at Georgia.

Tom Brew

Indiana Alters Football Season Ticket Policy Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Indiana gives fans more time to made decisions on season tickets, guarantees refunds through the school if games are canceled, and lowers the down payment due.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Dr. Larry Rink on Big Ten's New Infectious Diseases Task Force

The Big Ten Conference is looking to some of its best medical minds to help make decisions on how best to handle events in the league during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Offensive Linemen Hurt Most by Missing Spring Practice

It's the one position group that really counts on working together, so Indiana's offensive line is trying to make do despite missing almost all of spring practice.

Tom Brew

by

IU 4 Life