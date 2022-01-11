Skip to main content
Former Missouri Quarterback Connor Bazelak Signs With Indiana

Desperate for help at quarterback, Indiana landed one of the top signal-callers in transfer portal on Friday when it signed former Missouri starting quarterback Connor Bazelak. He has 20 starts in the SEC under his belt, and he's won some big games against LSU, Florida and others.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program announced on Friday afternoon that quarterback has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from the University of Missouri. Bazelak threw for 5,084 yards with 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a 66.4 completion percentage in 20 starts (24 games) from 2019-21. 

"Connor produced at a high level as a two-year starter in the SEC," IU head football coach said. "He is a strong leader and a tough, talented young man. We are excited to welcome Connor to our program."

The 6-3, 215-pounder started all 11 games in which he appeared in 2021 and threw for 2,548 yards. Bazelak, a team captain, added 16 TDs and 11 INTs with a 65.3 percent completion rate. 

He was named the 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year in a vote by the league's coaches as a redshirt freshman. Bazelak earned a spot on PFF's SEC All-Freshman team and carded SEC Freshman of the Week honors three times. 

The Dayton, Ohio, native posted a 5-3 record as starter in 2020 and totaled 2,574 yards with seven scores and six interceptions, and he completed 67.3 percent of his passes. Bazelak appeared in three games with one start in 2019. 

Bazelak announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 23, waiting until after the Tigers' bowl game, a 24-22 loss to Army that he did not play in.

"This has been a tough decision that I have been thinking about for the last several weeks, but I wanted to be available for team one last time in the bowl game,'' Bazelak wrote in a tweet. "After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Mizzou!''

He was ranked a four-star prospect, the No. 10 quarterback, and No. 210 overall prospect by ESPN out of Archbishop Alter High School. Bazelak studied business administration at Missouri.

