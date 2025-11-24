3-Star Quarterback Cash Herrera Decommits from Indiana: What It Means
For the first time in a long time, Curt Cignetti and the Indiana football program received a dose of bad news. Three-star quarterback Cash Herrera, who committed to IU over the summer, decommitted from the program Friday.
Cash Herrera's background
Herrera originally committed to Iowa but flipped to Indiana over the summer, only to decommit from the program. Herrera led The Bishop's School to the California State Playoffs for the third straight season after throwing for 2,791 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior.
Herrera got it done on the ground, too, racking up a team-best nine rushing touchdowns and 438 rushing yards.
Cash Herrera's scouting report
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Herrera is a pocket passer who has elite arm talent. Herrera isn't a statue in the pocket, but he's not exactly the most elusive quarterback either. Herrera's highlight tape is impressive, but what stands out most is his big arm and the velocity with which he delivers the football.
Herrera is more than capable of running the option occasionally and picking up a 3rd and 6 with his legs, but he's not looking to do that very often. Herrera wants to work from the pocket and get the ball out quickly.
Where we think Herrera ends up
Boise State. Herrera is scheduled to visit Boise this weekend, and more often than not, the last school a player visits is the school they ultimately choose.
At the end of the day, though, IU missing out on Herrera isn't as big a deal as some may think. Obviously, the best-case scenario for IU is that potential Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza returns to Bloomington next season for his final year of eligibility, but with Mendoza potentially being the No. 1 overall pick and essentially a lock for the first round, the chances of that happening are akin to winning the lottery.
And don't forget the Hoosiers landed Mendoza via the transfer portal after the star quarterback began his college career at California. Expect Cignetti and the Hoosiers' coaching staff to go the transfer portal route next season if Mendoza does indeed leave for the NFL.
We're a long way from figuring out who that guy might be, but some guys that might be available via the portal are Jackson Arnold (Auburn), Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame), and Kaidon Salter (Colorado). All have shown flashes of stardom and could potentially be a nice fit in Bloomington.