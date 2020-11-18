Key Highlights from Tom Allen's Interview on The Dan Patrick Show

Tom Allen joined the Dan Patrick show on Wednesday to talk about his team's success so far and the matchup this weekend against No. 3 Ohio State.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head coach Tom Allen joined the Dan Patrick show Wednesday to talk about his team's upcoming matchup with No. 3 Ohio State, his son's injury and what it was like watching Indiana legend Steve Alford play in high school.

Below are some of the key highlights from Allen's interview.

How surprised are you at being 4-0?

"I'm not gonna sit here and tell you I'm surprised because I'm not. Our team has been building to this point over the last several years. I'm sure not everybody agrees with my assessment. But in terms of our locker room and our players, you talk to them, they would give you a similar response."

What did you think when you watched the Ohio State tapes?

"It's impressive. The thing that jumps out to me is just Justin Fields. He hardly ever throws any incompletions. It's amazing how he's so accurate. He's just playing at an extremely high level. Every year we play them, they just look so similar. They are so big and physical, a lot of great athletes, their scheme is really, really good, and they're very well-coached.

Why not an eight-team College Football Playoff this year?

"Yeah, I would have to agree with you. I think it would make a ton of sense. There's going to be so many inequities with everybody's schedule... It'd be a perfect time to expand that number. Doesn't look like it's gonna happen, but it sure would make a whole lot of sense."

What was the feeling like when you beat Penn State in overtime?

"It was unbelievable. Just a culmination of a lot of things. This is a room full of guys that believe the vision that we had for this program even when many did not believe. These guys did and that's why they came here, the coaching staff included. So, it was a special, special time. It was a great, great feeling, and one I'll never forget."

What's it like when you see your son go down on the field?

"It rips your heart out. It's a little different, to be honest with you, when it's your son. I didn't know at the time how serious it was, but when I got out there, our medical guys whispered to me it was a dislocated hip, I couldn't believe it. That was a serious injury. My heart just sank because I knew this season was over and obviously his whole future was in jeopardy. But, he's a tough, tough kid, and you gotta be able to separate the two. I love him with my whole heart, and he's a special young man. We've been through a lot together. He had surgery yesterday, and he's on his road back to recovery."

What was it like to watch Steve Alford in high school?

"Unbelievable. Every game was sold out. I'd sit there, they didn't have a three-pointer back then, so I'd keep track of all his points, all his shots, all his free throws. He never missed any free throws, it was unbelievable. Yeah, it was a pretty special time. He was pretty fun to watch. I've always looked up to him."

You can listen to Allen's full interview with Dan Patrick HERE.

