Indiana's Secondary Keys on Communication Heading into Season-Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tiawan Mullen is ready to fly around the field Saturday.

Those words constantly came out of his mouth on Wednesday, whether talking about himself or his teammates, he thinks the secondary is going to fly around.

Indiana hasn't played a game since Jan. 2, and the extended break off has the team more amped up than ever to get back on the field.

With Penn State's offense coming to town Saturday, Mullen knows the defense has to be ready to go.

Indiana is returning nine starters on the defensive side of the ball, and for the secondary specifically, the group is much more experienced and matured.

"I feel like everybody is a lot more comfortable, a lot more patient with the coaches' actual detail that they are giving us, we are actually good to go full speed, full throttle, we are allowed to play at 100% and never doubt what we are doing, doubt our assignments," cornerback Reese Taylor said. "I feel like the secondary, I feel like we have all gelled together, got the relationships and everything good to go 100% every game we play."

Along with Taylor and Mullen, the Hoosiers boast Jamar Johnson and Devon Matthews at safety, Bryant Fitzgerald will fill the Husky position for the injured Marcelino Ball, and freshman Bryson Bonds has played his way into the rotation.

"He is a very focused guy," Mullen said on Bonds. "He pays attention to the little details. He is coachable and ready to fly around."

Mullen believes the biggest key to Indiana's success in the secondary is their communication.

The continuity they carried over from last season has made it easier to talk on the field with one another and know each other's tendencies.

"Everybody is comfortable out there, everybody knows where everybody is supposed to be at," Mullen said. "I just feel like we have a great communication that will help us operate out there on the field."

Last season, Indiana's secondary did a decent job containing the pass game of the Nittany Lions. Sean Clifford went 11/23 and only threw for 179 yards and one touchdown.

But it was Clifford's legs that hurt the Hoosiers the most. He ran the ball 10 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

It was specifically Penn State's final drive, where the Nittany Lions held the ball for eight minutes in the fourth quarter and Clifford ran for three first downs with his legs.

"We are just gonna have to stop the quarterback run," Johnson said. "Just some big third downs on that last drive to go score and put us away, so we're just gonna have to try to contain him and just following the coaches' game plan and everything should be good."

Indiana's whole defense remembers that final Penn State drive very well. On Tuesday, linebacker Cam Jones said he recalls every snap of it.

It was a prime example of Indiana needing to make just one more play to potentially get a signature win.

Those type of moments and missed opportunities are what the Hoosiers hope to eliminate this season. The returning players don't only give Indiana continuity heading into this season, but it gives them confidence as well.

This Indiana team believes more than ever they can win on Saturday.

"We definitely feel like we are more mature. Less mistakes. We are getting better every day. We are just learning fast, everyone is learning fast, everyone is picking up a good pace and everyone is flying around," Johnson said. "I think we are going to be ready. I think we are going to be ready for this game one in all aspects."

