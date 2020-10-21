SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Asked & Answered: 5 Questions About Penn State Heading into Opener With Indiana

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We finally get Big Ten football  this weekend, and for Indiana, it starts with a stern test from blueblood Penn State, a perennial top-10 team. The Nittany Lions are highly ranked again, checking in at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll and No. 8 in the Associated Press poll.

Indiana is unranked but receiving a handful of votes in both polls. The Nittany Lions are a 6.5-point favorite. (Game time is 3:30 p.m. ET, and is televised on Fox Sports 1.)

To get a feel for what's going on at Penn State, I reached out to my Sports Illustrated colleague Mark Wogenrich, our publisher for AllPennState. Here are my five questions for Mark:

  • 1.) TOM BREW: Do Penn State fans feel comfortable with this team being ranked as high as No. 7 or No. 8? Do they really feel like they're that good, a potential national title contender?

MARK WOGENRICH: They probably felt better before Monday night, when Penn State announced that running back Journey Brown might miss the season while being treated for a medical condition. That means the Cotton Bowl offensive and defensive MVPs (including Micah Parsons) won’t play this season. 

There’s still plenty of anticipation for what offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will accomplish, particularly with quarterback Sean Clifford, and a defense that has produced 40-sack seasons for five consecutive years. But the high-profile losses, coupled with playing Ohio State before an empty ‘Whiteout,’ likely mitigate the expectations.

  • 2.) BREW: I had Micah Parsons as my national defensive player of the year back in the summer. He opted out, so how much does that change Penn State's defense?

WOGENRICH: James Franklin likes the term “game-wrecker” to describe players with takeover ability, and Parsons was that player for Penn State’s defense. He led Penn State in tackles the past two seasons — even as a freshman who didn’t start in 2018 — and single-handedly wrecked Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. 

Losing that kind of playmaker can’t be underestimated. Still, Penn State’s linebackers are out to “earn our respect,” said Jesse Luketa, who replaces Parsons. Watch for fellow linebacker Brandon Smith to become the unit’s “game-wrecker,” with defensive end Jayson Oweh potentially becoming the next All-American.

  • 3.) BREW: Indiana is 1-22 all-time against Penn State, but has played them tough the past couple of years. What's the respect level out there for Indiana, and do the Nittany Lions take them seriously?

WOGENRICH: Considering the situation, Penn State is taking Indiana very seriously. In fact, James Franklin this week called this “by far” the best Indiana team he has seen since becoming Penn State’s head coach. 

The way the Hoosiers threw on the Lions last year terrified them, and they expect Michael Penix Jr. to expand on that. Beyond that, this is not a benign nonconference opener at a friendly Beaver Stadium. And from the larger view, having the season taken away and then restored gave the players life, particularly tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Shaka Toney and safety Lamont Wade.

  • 4.) BREW: That said, Ohio State looms on the schedule in Week 2. Is there any chance that Penn State might be looking past the Hoosiers?

WOGENRICH: None. Penn State might not play well, might make mistakes and might not have the timing of its offense down well enough in Game 1. But the reason won’t be that Ohio State is coming in Game 2. James Franklin doesn’t tweet out the game week’s opponent 28 times just to check the responses.

  • 5.) BREW: If Indiana were to pull off the upset, how surprised would you be?

WOGENRICH: Not surprised at all, and I’m not sure how big an upset it would be. Indiana’s offense can run score-for-score with Penn State’s, which might be the kind of game it wants to play. And Penn State’s offense, for all the excitement Kirk Ciarrocca brings, hasn’t run a play against another team in 10 months. I really have no idea what to expect, and kind of like it that way.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers Win Opener: World Series Game Time, TV, Pitching Breakdown for Game 2 Wednesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struck first in the 2020 World Series, winning Game 1 over the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 thanks to an impressive outing by Clayton Kershaw.

Tom Brew

World Series Primer: Game Times, TV Information, Pitching Breakdown for Game 1

The World Series begins Tuesday night with the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the upstart Tampa Bays in a battle of the two best teams in baseball all season.

Tom Brew

Quarterback Debate: Clifford, Penix Among Big Ten Elite, Ready for Saturday's Showdown

Penn State's Sean Clifford and Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. are two of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten, and they go head-to-head in the season opener on Saturday in Bloomington.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Oct. 20): Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Confirms Positive Test for COVID-19

Jeff Brohm met with the media via Zoom on Monday and confirmed that he hasn't been feeling well and multiple tests have verified that he has COVID-19. He will not be able to coach Purdue's home opener against Iowa on Saturday.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Dodgers Come Back to Win Game 7: Here's World Series Game Times, TV and Likely Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series after beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7 on Sunday night, and the Tampa Bay Rays are there waiting for them in a battle of baseball's two best teams.

Tom Brew

Indiana 7-Point Underdog to Penn State in First Opening Betting Line

The Big Ten football season is finally going to start next Saturday, and the first betting lines are out for the league's first seven games. Indiana is a 7-point underdog in the home opener against No. 9-ranked Penn State.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Oct. 19): Ranking the Big Ten Openers for Watchability

The Big Ten finally gets its college football season started this weekend, so we thought this was the perfect time to rank the games we are most excited to watch. Here's the latest on game times, TV information and betting lines, as well.

Tom Brew

Rays Clinch, Dodgers Force Game 7: Game Time, TV and Pitching Matchups for Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 to win the American League pennant, their first since 2008, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have forced a Game 7 in the NL, beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 to set up the winner-take-all game.

Tom Brew

Astros, Dodgers Survive: Game Times, TV Info and Pitching Matchups for Saturday

The baseball playoffs have been so good that apparently no one wants it to end. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles won huge elimination games Friday to live for another day.

Tom Brew