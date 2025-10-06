Hoosiers Now

Kickoff Time, Channel Announced for Indiana Football Homecoming Game vs. Michigan State

Indiana football will host Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, on Homecoming.

Daniel Flick

Indiana guard Bray Lynch holds up The Old Brass Spittoon after beating Michigan State on Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium.
Indiana guard Bray Lynch holds up The Old Brass Spittoon after beating Michigan State on Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. / Dale Young-Imagn Images
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten announced television channels and kickoff times for Week 8 in a social media post Monday afternoon, revealing information about Indiana football's Homecoming game against Michigan State.

The No. 7 Hoosiers (5-0) will face the Spartans (3-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The game will be broadcast on Peacock, marking Indiana's second contest in a three-game span televised on NBC's streaming affiliate, as the Hoosiers' Week 5 win over Iowa was also on Peacock.

Memorial Stadium will be sold out, Indiana announced in a press release Sept. 9, as have the Hoosiers' final two home games thereafter.

Michigan State has lost back-to-back road games, falling 45-31 to USC on Sept. 20 and 38-27 to Nebraska on Oct. 4. The Spartans host UCLA at noon Saturday, while Indiana flies west to face No. 3 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Eugene.

Indiana beat Michigan State 47-10 last season, reclaiming the Old Brass Spittoon after losing it in 2023. The Hoosiers have an all-time record of 17-51-2 against the Spartans, and Indiana hasn't beaten Michigan State in Bloomington since 2016.

The Hoosiers blew past Nebraska on Homecoming last season, winning 56-7 after FOX Big Noon Kickoff descended upon Bloomington

Indiana's football game is among the headliners of a busy Homecoming weekend.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, giving way to the men's soccer game against Hanover College at 7 p.m. and the men's basketball exhibition versus Marian University at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomington.

On Saturday, the Hoosiers' football game is the lone athletic event. Now, with a mid-afternoon kickoff, there's plenty of time to tailgate.

feed

feed

Published
Daniel Flick
DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is a senior in the Indiana University Media School and previously covered IU football and men's basketball for the Indiana Daily Student. Daniel also contributes NFL Draft articles for Sports Illustrated, and before joining Indiana Hoosiers On SI, he spent three years writing about the Atlanta Falcons and traveling around the NFL landscape for On SI. Daniel is the winner of the Joan Brew Scholarship, and he will cover Indiana sports once more for the 2025-26 season.

Home/Football