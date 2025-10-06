Kickoff Time, Channel Announced for Indiana Football Homecoming Game vs. Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten announced television channels and kickoff times for Week 8 in a social media post Monday afternoon, revealing information about Indiana football's Homecoming game against Michigan State.
The No. 7 Hoosiers (5-0) will face the Spartans (3-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The game will be broadcast on Peacock, marking Indiana's second contest in a three-game span televised on NBC's streaming affiliate, as the Hoosiers' Week 5 win over Iowa was also on Peacock.
Memorial Stadium will be sold out, Indiana announced in a press release Sept. 9, as have the Hoosiers' final two home games thereafter.
Michigan State has lost back-to-back road games, falling 45-31 to USC on Sept. 20 and 38-27 to Nebraska on Oct. 4. The Spartans host UCLA at noon Saturday, while Indiana flies west to face No. 3 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Eugene.
Indiana beat Michigan State 47-10 last season, reclaiming the Old Brass Spittoon after losing it in 2023. The Hoosiers have an all-time record of 17-51-2 against the Spartans, and Indiana hasn't beaten Michigan State in Bloomington since 2016.
The Hoosiers blew past Nebraska on Homecoming last season, winning 56-7 after FOX Big Noon Kickoff descended upon Bloomington
Indiana's football game is among the headliners of a busy Homecoming weekend.
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, giving way to the men's soccer game against Hanover College at 7 p.m. and the men's basketball exhibition versus Marian University at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomington.
On Saturday, the Hoosiers' football game is the lone athletic event. Now, with a mid-afternoon kickoff, there's plenty of time to tailgate.