Indiana's Leading Receiver Cam Camper Out For Season With Torn ACL

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football coach Tom Allen announced Monday that leading receiver Cam Camper has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The injury occurred in the first half of Indiana's 24-17 loss at Rutgers in Week 8.

"Obviously feel terrible for him, huge part of our team," Allen said. "But he'll be beginning that long road to recovery, and our staff will do a great job of getting him back and having him ready for the fall."

This is a major loss for an Indiana offense that ranks 11th in the Big Ten total offense and points per game. Camper leads Indiana with 46 receptions and 569 yards, and his two receiving touchdowns are tied for second behind Josh Henderson with three. Camper was Indiana's go-to playmaker, averaging 81.3 receiving yards per game. Emery Simmons is second at 38.6.

Camper joined Indiana before the 2022 season as a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, and made an immediate impact in his first year of Big Ten football. He hauled in 11 receptions for 156 yards as Indiana defeated No. 14 Illinois 23-20 in Week 1, and caught eight passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in Indiana's 33-30 win over Western Kentucky in Week 3. Camper and had another big game at Cincinnati in Week 4, with 10 catches for 126 yards.

Camper stayed home with a non-COVID illness when the Hoosiers traveled to Nebraska in Week 5, and the Indiana offense didn't score in the second half of the 35-21 loss. Camper didn't play in the second half against Rutgers after tearing his ACL, and the Hoosiers fell flat in a 24-17 loss.

Indiana will turn to Simmons, D.J. Matthews, Donaven McCulley, Andison Coby, Javon Swinton and Malachi Holt-Bennett for increased production with Camper out.

"There's going to be a bunch of young guys that are going to have to step up and make plays," Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell said. "We've got enough people, we just got to make sure we're putting them in a position to be their best."