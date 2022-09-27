Indiana Football's Cam Jones: 'I'm at a Loss For Words' After Earning Scholarship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Episode 5 of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, Indiana linebacker Cam Jones learned he received the Terry Tallen Football Leadership Scholarship from Tallen, the 1979 Holiday Bowl captain.

Jones' reaction is caught on camera at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater located on Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington, Ind.

Director and writer of the famous movies "Hoosiers" and "Rudy" Angelo Pizzo also stopped by the theater to congratulate Jones on his honor.

There's also plenty of time to break down Indiana's 45-24 loss to Cincinnati and preview what's to come with Nebraska on Saturday. At the end of the show, Jones reveals how talented he is on the grill and admits it's always ready to go in his house!

Read the transcript summary of what was said in the podcast, or scroll down to watch the full 23-minute episode.

—On giving up 38 points in the first half...

JONES: "We knew what type of team Cincinnati was and what type of team they were going to be coming into this season after the team we had last year.

We knew what we had to do, but we didn't get the job done. I always look at every loss as an opportunity to learn from those mistakes. I'm just glad I get the opportunity to get back to work with this team."

—On coming back in the second half...

JONES: "Our ability to come back after half time and make those key adjustments and our ability to stay in and fight. It just shows the character of this team.

We got to bring it in the front end of the game, so we don't dig ourselves in a deeper hole. All those mistakes we made were self inflicted wounds and things we could've controlled, so we have to go back to the drawing board and figure it out."

—"Hoosiers" and "Rudy" director and writer Angelo Pizzo on Cam Jones...

PIZZO: "I love watching him play. I love not only his technical ability but his leadership capabilities as you see how he talks to all the guys out there, gets their heads in the right place, gets them into the right position. We need 11 Cam Jones out there."

—Cam Jones after learning he won the Terry Tallen Football Leadership Scholarship...

JONES: "I'm just so thankful for this opportunity. Ever since I met you (Tallen), I just felt like our relationship was genuine. I believe in you. I trust in you, and I believe in everything you say to me, so I'm just so thankful for this opportunity. I'm at a loss for words right now."

—On Nebraska...

JONES: "Looking at the offense, they're able to make plays. They're able to get defenses out of formation and mess with our eyes a lot. You mentioned the offensive line. The right tackle is like 6'10" and left tackle, they got someone who's 6'9", so they're big guys, and their offense is very explosive."

—On winning the turnover battle...

JONES: "Being able to take the ball away and give it to our offense and a position to be able to put the ball in the end zone, not backed up 10 yards — I think our offense is very special, and they can make those big plays on the road, so I just emphasize to the defense, 'attack the ball'."

—On Jones' skills on the grill...

JONES: "I'd like to say I'm from Memphis, home of the best barbecue, so the grill is always fired up in my house. I know my parents came down here for the Western Kentucky game, and as soon as we got home it was, 'get on the grill'."

Hoosier Roundtable Podcast Episode 5