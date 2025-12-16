Curt Cignetti’s inaugural season at Indiana was seemingly too good to be true. The Hoosiers broke record after record en route to an 11-2 campaign and College Football Playoff berth in 2024.



A year later, Indiana is back in the CFP, sitting at 12-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. Clearly, as Cignetti and Co. proved this season, the stars didn’t just align for a random, magical 2024 season that couldn’t be replicated. This 2025 showing has made it abundantly clear the Hoosiers are here to stay.

But even with Cignetti’s eye for talent, ability to develop players and second-to-none preparation, not to mention his in-game coaching brilliance, the feats accomplished thus far in 2025 would not have been possible without quarterback Fernando Mendoza – who, fittingly, just won the Heisman Trophy.

Indiana’s Next Quarterback Decision Will Shape the Post-Mendoza Era

Fernando Mendoza's speech after winning the Heisman 👏 pic.twitter.com/l2xvqJzKju — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2025

The man under center is the most important position on the field, and team success hinges on the ability of that individual. All due respect to Kurtis Rourke, the difference between an arguably borderline CFP team in 2024 to a true national championship contender – and, as of right now, frontrunner – in 2025 is Fernando Mendoza.

But Mendoza’s time in Bloomington is running out. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, Mendoza’s next step is almost surely the next level. So, to maintain a level of consistency and put together another CFP-worthy campaign in 2026, Cignetti and his staff must pluck yet another gem out of the transfer portal.

Indiana in the mix for two highly-touted transfer quarterbacks

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti holds up the number one to the crowd as he leaves the field after the Indiana versus Wisconson football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, the Hoosiers are already on the right track, as two top-notch gunslingers have been linked to the program. Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby, a former Hoosier, may have interest in Indiana, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Also, Indiana was named as a school to watch in the recruitment of Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt. Here’s a closer look at each player:

Brendan Sorsby

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Sorsby was previously at Indiana, playing just one game in 2022 before burning a redshirt. In 2023, though, Sorsby suited up in 10 games, throwing for 1587 yards and five touchdowns, while tossing just five interceptions for the Hoosiers.

Then, following the arrival of Cignetti, Sorsby hit the portal, electing to take his talents to Cincinnati, where he immediately flourished.



As a sophomore in 2024, he threw for 2813 yards and 18 touchdowns (64.0 completion percentage), and registered only seven interceptions. This season, Sorsby went for 2800 yards and 27 touchdowns, while reducing his picks to just five.

Currently, Sorsby is the highest rated quarterback available, per 247 Sports’ transfer portal rankings. Worth noting, the NFL still remains a potential route for Sorsby.

Sources have mentioned to @chris_hummer and me that Texas Tech and Indiana could be among the schools of interest for Cincinnati QB transfer Brendan Sorsby.



It’s also still possible Sorsby could head to the NFL. Would have a shot to go in the first couple rounds if he turns pro. https://t.co/7pQ0PCvlS7 pic.twitter.com/rHc1oBRtW7 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 15, 2025

Sam Leavitt

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt spent his first year of college ball at Michigan State, where he appeared in four games before ultimately redshirting. He then hit the portal and wound up at Arizona State, quickly thriving as a redshirt freshman in 2024. Leavitt threw for 2885 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions while registering a completion percentage of 61.7.

He pushed his squad to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth, in which the Sun Devils challenged Texas, pushing the Longhorns into double overtime.

Leavitt’s 2025 season was marred by a foot injury, which he underwent season-ending surgery on in late October. Upon entering the portal, Leavitt immediately became one of the most talented and proven QBs on the market.