Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Speech: The Long List of Thank-Yous

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza reeled in the highest individual honor in college football on Saturday night: the Heisman Trophy. Heading into the night, it seemed as though Mendoza, who put together a tremendous season while leading his club to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff, was the clear favorite to land the honor.

Yet, even with a relative lack of suspense surrounding the award itself, there was another obvious reason to tune in – even in the midst of an Indiana-Kentucky college hoops matchup: a Mendoza speech.

Regardless of team affiliations, Mendoza’s infectious personality, which always seems to shine brightest in postgame interviews, is hard not to appreciate. And on Saturday night, Mendoza didn’t disappoint.

The endless gratitude was on full display, as were the flowing tears. Here’s the long list of names (and entities) that received a shoutout from Mendoza during his lengthy, wholesome and all-around entertaining Heisman acceptance speech.

Everyone Fernando Mendoza Thanked in His Unforgettable Heisman Moment

God

We all knew where Mendoza was going to start: the man upstairs. (Just watch former Heisman winner Desmond Howard’s reaction.)

Teammates and brothers

For clarification, Mendoza’s teammates are his brothers. They are one and the same.

Breakdown by position

Then, Mendoza dove into each position and unit, along with the value that was brought. He appreciated the protection from his linemen, the bail outs from his receivers and tight ends, the extra yards his running backs fought for, along with the second chances his defense created for the offense.

His actual brother: Alberto

Mendoza’s teammates, or at least one of them, is actually his brother. Alberto Mendoza, Fernando’s “closest confidante” naturally got a shoutout from big bro.

Coach Dunn & Christopher Columbus High School

Mendoza, a two-star recruit out of high school, has never forgotten his roots. It all began back in Miami, Florida at Christopher Columbus High School under head man Dave Dunn.

Cal

A Cal transfer, Mendoza spent the start of his collegiate career in Berkley, which he also hasn’t forgotten, as he thanked his Cal family for being the first to believe in his future.

Indiana coaching staff

Going down the line, Mendoza thanked head man Curt Cignetti, quarterback coach Chandler Whitmer, offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and Derek Owings, the director of athletic performance.

Family

Mendoza is all about the F’s in life: family, football and faith. He already touched on the latter two, and he finished off his speech offering his gratitude to his family, including his mother, father, little brother and grandparents.

What was the total Mendoza shoutout digit?

That brings us, by our count, to 19 – perhaps less than expected. Mendoza, for all of his public speaking brilliance (in all seriousness, was that the best Heisman speech ever?), is even better on the gridiron. He and his Hoosiers are off until Jan. 1 of next year, in which they’ll face the winner of Alabama vs. Oklahoma as Mendoza seeks to pair his individual hardwood with the top team accolade: a national championship.