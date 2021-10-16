LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan State in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where the Indiana Hoosiers are set to take on the undefeated and No. 10-ranked Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in a critical Big Ten East showdown for both teams.

The Hoosiers, 2-3 so far this season, are meeting their fourth top-10 team in six games. They are 0-3 in such showdowns so far this season, losing to No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Cincinnati and Penn State, which was ranked No. 4 at the time.

Michigan State is 6-0, and 3-0 in the Big Ten. They were unranked to start the season, but have ascended rapidly. Indiana is 2-37 all-time at home against top-10 teams.

If you aren't familiar, here's how our live blog works. We will keep you updated on all the live news from the game, plus throw in our usual two cents with opinion as we go along. We'll also add highlights as they become available.

Here we go:

1:22 p.m. — When Tim Baldwin Jr. entered the transfer portal after the Penn State loss, it was clear that some unproven running backs were going to have to step up behind Stephen Carr for Indiana. That's happened in a big way in the first half, with Chris Childers (25 yards) and Davion Ervin-Poindexter (29 yards) both having big runs to keep drives alive.

1:18 p.m. — Another three-and-out for Indiana's defense, which is playing terrific. Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is just 3-for-8 passing for 29 yards and Kenneth Walker has only 21 yards in nine carries. Remember, he came into the game leading the nation in rushing with 913 yards, an average 152 yards per game.

1:09 p.m. — Indiana gets inside the 10-yard line again, but can't convert on third down. Michigan State continues to blitz and the protection and play call are meshing. Charles Campbell kicks another field goal. These failures on third down in the red zone have to stop. INDIANA 9, MICHIGAN STATE 7.

12:49 p.m. — Indiana fails to convert a third down at the Michigan State 26 on third-and-3, so Charles Campbell has to come out to finish off the drive once again. The 44-yard field goal was good. Tuttle's pass to Jacolby Hewitt was incomplete. MICHIGAN STATE 7, INDIANA 6 with 14:21 to go in the second quarter.

12:45 p.m. — The quarter ends, and it's been complete domination by Indiana expect for one play, the catastrophic pick-six. Indiana has 89 total yards to just 26 for Michigan State. Jack Tuttle is 8-for-13 for 78 yards, and Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is 1-for-3 for only 8 yards.

12:40 p.m. — Michigan State does nothing for the third straight drive, and is forced to punt again. Another huge sack for Indiana defensive end Ryder Anderson, the transfer from Ole Miss. He's been a huge addition to this defense.

12:35 p.m. ET — Indiana goes three-and-out, but James Evans booms a 55-yard punt to push Michigan State back. They start their third drive on their own 21-yard line.

12:25 p.m. — Indiana forces another punt on Michigan State's second possession. Nice pass breakup by Jaylin Williams, and a solid tackle, too. Michigan State forced to punt, and it goes out of bounds at the Indiana 24. Stephen Carr gains a yard on first down, and then freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley comes in on second down and throws a pass out into the right flat that's caught by Carr for just a yard. The throw was behind him. On third-and-8, Tuttle forces a pass and it's intercepted by Cal Haladay, who returns it 30 yards for a touchdown. MICHIGAN STATE 7, INDIANA 3.

MY TWO CENTS — One of the most frustrating parts of Indiana's offense this season is their inability to score touchdowns in the red zone. That was a great drive there, and Jack Tuttle looked really sharp. It's a shame they had to settle for three points.

12:15 p.m. — A great first drive for Jack Tuttle and the Hoosiers. They threw the ball on the first eight plays, and got the ball all the way down to the Michigan State 2-yard line. Tuttle was 7-for-9 for 75 yards on the drive, which stalled on a third-down play, when Tuttle was sacked on a blitz. Charles Campbell kicked a 24-yard field goal and Indiana grabs the early lead. INDIANA 3, MICHIGAN STATE 0.

12:10 p.m. — It's Tuttle Time!! Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle gets the start today with Michael Penix Jr. out with a shoulder injury. He's got the Hoosiers moving on their first drive.

12:15 p.m. — Michigan State runs Kenneth Walker three straight times, and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden makes a big stop on third down. McFadden is wearing a light cast of some kind on his hand, which he injured in the Penn State game. Three-and-out a good sign for Indiana's defense, especially keeping Walker in check.

12:01 p.m. — Indiana wins the toss and defers.

11:20 a.m. — Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are both out for this game. Mullen was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot. Penix in street clothes.

11 a.m. — Michigan State enters the game as a 4-point favorite, according the SISportsbook.com gambling website. This is the fourth time they have been an underdog this season, and they have failed to cover all four times. ESPN's Chris Fallica did take the Hoosiers, though, during ESPN GameDay this morning. He didn't predict a win, but said they would cover. During the selections, only Kirk Hirbstreit picked the Hoosiers.

Indiana Drive No. 1