How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana played a brutal schedule in the first half of the 2021 season, and even after a bye week, it still doesn't let up. No. 10-ranked Michigan State, still undefeated at 6-0 and one of the surprises of the 2021 season, comes to Bloomington for a critical Homecoming game.
So far the 2-3 Hoosiers have lost to No. 2-ranked Iowa, No. 3 Cincinnati and Penn State, who was ranked No. 4 two weeks ago when they beat the Hoosiers in their most-recent game. Indiana lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a shoulder injury in that game, and Jack Tuttle came in to replace him. Penix is a game-time decision, according to Indiana coach Tom Allen, as are cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor. Mullen didn't play at Penn State and Taylor was injured in that game.
Here's how to watch Indiana's game with Michigan State, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and nuggets on the coaches and the game.
How to watch Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers
- Who: Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana Hoosiers.
- When: Noon ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FOX Sports 1
- Stream: Watch FuboTV
- TV Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analyst).
- Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius 103, XM 210, SXM App 968:
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith.
- Point spread: Michigan State is a 5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning.
- This year's records: Indiana 2-3 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten; Michigan State 6-0, 3-0 in the Big Ten
- Last season's records: Indiana 6-2; Michigan State 2-5
- Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series, 48-17-2. Indiana is 10-22-1 in games played in Bloomington.
- Last meeting: The teams last met on Nov. 14, 2020, with Indiana winning in dominating fashion in a 24-0 shutout at East Lansing to reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon. (Indiana currently owns both of its rivalry trophies, along with the Old Oaken Bucket.) Michael Penix Jr. passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hoosiers, and the defense completely stifled the Spartans, allowing only 191 total yards, and just 60 rushing yards on 24 carries, a 2.5-yard average.
- Coaches: Tom Allen is in his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He has a 26-25 overall record. His 24 wins are the most ever for an Indiana coach in his first four seasons. This is his first head coaching stop in college. Michigan State's Mel Tucker is in his second season in East Lansing. He has an 8-5 record there, and was 5-7 in 2019 in his one season as head coach at Colorado, with a 13-12 overall mark. Tucker is 49 years old, a Cleveland native who played collegiately at Wisconsin.
- Rankings: Michigan State is ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press poll and No. 9 in the Coaches poll. They were unranked to start the season, and they are the fourth top-10 opponent in six games for Indiana. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in both polls in the preseason, and it was the first time that Indiana had been ranked in the preseason AP poll since 1969. They fell out of the top-25 after the loss to Iowa, and stopped receiving votes two weeks ago after the loss to Cincinnati. In the Sagarin computer rankings, Indiana is ranked No. 47 and Michigan State is No. 26.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a beautiful October day for football in Bloomington. with clear skies and a crisp temperature of 57 degrees at kickoff.
