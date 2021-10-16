How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

Indiana is back in action on Saturday after a much-needed bye week, and they're ready to square off with No. 10-ranked Michigan State, the Hoosiers' fourth top-10 opponent in six games. Here's how to watch, with game times, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana played a brutal schedule in the first half of the 2021 season, and even after a bye week, it still doesn't let up. No. 10-ranked Michigan State, still undefeated at 6-0 and one of the surprises of the 2021 season, comes to Bloomington for a critical Homecoming game.

So far the 2-3 Hoosiers have lost to No. 2-ranked Iowa, No. 3 Cincinnati and Penn State, who was ranked No. 4 two weeks ago when they beat the Hoosiers in their most-recent game. Indiana lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a shoulder injury in that game, and Jack Tuttle came in to replace him. Penix is a game-time decision, according to Indiana coach Tom Allen, as are cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor. Mullen didn't play at Penn State and Taylor was injured in that game.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game with Michigan State, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and nuggets on the coaches and the game.

LIVE BLOG FOR INDIANA-MICHIGAN STATE: Follow the game in real time, starting prior to kickoff. CLICK HERE.

How to watch Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith. Point spread: Michigan State is a 5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning.

Michigan State leads the all-time series, 48-17-2. Indiana is 10-22-1 in games played in Bloomington. Last meeting: The teams last met on Nov. 14, 2020, with Indiana winning in dominating fashion in a 24-0 shutout at East Lansing to reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon. (Indiana currently owns both of its rivalry trophies, along with the Old Oaken Bucket.) Michael Penix Jr. passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hoosiers, and the defense completely stifled the Spartans, allowing only 191 total yards, and just 60 rushing yards on 24 carries, a 2.5-yard average.

