LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Western Kentucky in Real Time

Indiana looks to get back to .500 on Saturday night with a rare road game at Western Kentucky. Here's our weekly live blog, with news and views in real time, living from Bowling Green, Ky.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Welcome to our fourth live blog of the Indiana football season, and we have a rarity tonight. For just the second time ever, the Hoosiers have ventured south to Bowling Green to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Indiana is 1-2 but is the only team in the country with losses to two teams ranked in the top-eight in the Associated Press poll, losing to No. 5 Iowa and No. 8 Cincinnati. Western Kentucky is 1-1, having beaten Tennessee-Martin and losing to Army.

Here's how our live blog works. We will provide all the news and big plays here in real time, and we'll throw in some opinion as well. The most recent post is at the home, so keep it here all game, and just refresh as needed.

Here we go:

8:35 p.m. ET — Bailey Zappe a little more comfortable on Western's second possession. He's getting some quick throws to the outside, and the Hilltoppers are moving the ball. Three first downs already.

8:30 p.m. ET — Michael Penix Jr. is 9-for-11 so far for 105 yards in the first quarter. One drop, one throwaway when no one was open. A perfect quarter, in other words.

8:25 p.m. ET — Another impressive drive for the Hoosiers, with Michael Penix again looking sharp. His only incompletion was a throwaway on a sprint-out, where he didn't have anyone open. He sneaks it in, and Indiana goes up 14-0 after the Charles Campbell PAT. There's 5:02 to go in the first, and it's INDIANA 14, Western Kentucky 0.

8:15 p.m. ET — Western Kentucky has thrown for more than 900 yards combined in its first two games, but they also haven't seen a defense like Indiana's yet. Quarterback Bailey Zappe, who has 10 touchdown passes already, goes 0-for-3 on the first possession, and the Toppers are forced to punt. Return man D.J. Matthews had to go back for the punt and misplayed, and it looked like he went down awkwardly. He's getting medical attention on the field now. That's not good news. He's been Indiana's best player so far this season.

8:05 p.m. ET — Trickeration alert. Indiana runs a flea-flicker and Penix finds tight end Peyton Hendershot open down the right sideline for a gain of 19 and another first down. And on third-and-6 from the 15, Indiana mixes it up and runs with Stephen Carr for a gain of 14, catching the Hilltoppers in a blitz. He scores from the 1-yard line on the next play and the Hoosiers go ahead 7-0 after Charles Campbell's point-after. A great opening drive, going 79 yards in 11 plays. Michael Penix Jr., was sharp, going 5-for-6 for 52 yards, with the only incompletion a drop on the first play. INDIANA 7, Western Kentucky 0.

8:01 p.m. ET — Indiana loses the toss, but Western has elected to defer. Indiana will get the ball first. Indiana. takes over on the 21. And the very first pass? It's dropped. D.J. Matthews was wide open over the middle. Drops were a huge problem last week in the lost to Cincinnati. But a nice catch on third down on an out route to Ty Fryfogle for a first down.

7:45 p.m. ET — It's a "Black Out'' here at Western, so the Hilltoppers are dressed in black pants and black jerseys with red numbers and chrome helmets. Indiana in all-white tonight, with the red helmets. Hoosiers are 0-1 on the road this season, losing the season opener at Iowa 34-6.

7:30 p.m. ET — It's a beautiful fall night here in Bowling Green. The weather is literally perfect for football. The sun has just set, and it's 65 degrees 30 minutes prior to kickoff.

Dave Ryan and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray are on the call. Jenny Dell is the sideline reporter. Many of you may know Jenny as the co-host of "Campus Eats'' on the Big Ten Network.

