How to Watch Indiana's Game With Western Kentucky on Saturday; Kickoff Time, TV, Point Spread

Indiana makes just its second trip ever to Western Kentucky on Saturday night, and they'll look to get back to .500 with a win over the Hilltoppers. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, plus the latest on point spread and a few other nuggets.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — It's the last Saturday in September, and fall is in the air here in southern Kentucky, where Indiana looks to get back to its winning ways with a rare road trip to Western Kentucky.

It's going to be a perfect night for football, with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff, which is at 8 p.m. ET, and 7 p.m. Central (local) time.

This is also one of those games that takes effort to find on your TV dial, so figure it out early so you're not scrambling at kickoff. The game is on the CBS Sports Network, which is NOT your local CBS channel. So figure it out early, because it's a different number on every cable/satellite provider.

Here are the details on the game, including game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and the interesting history in this rivalry, which Indiana has dominated thus far, winning all three games.

There are also links below to several of the stories we've written on the game at HoosiersNow.com site.

Enjoy the game.

How to watch Indiana at Western Kentucky

Who: Indiana Hoosiers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Indiana Hoosiers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers When: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky.

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream: Watch FuboTV

Watch FuboTV TV Announcers: Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) & Jenny Dell (sideline). Murray is the former Georgia quarterback and Dell is best known locally for hosting the "Campus Eats'' show on the Big Ten Network.

Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) & Jenny Dell (sideline). Murray is the former Georgia quarterback and Dell is best known locally for hosting the "Campus Eats'' show on the Big Ten Network. Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius 134, XM 196, SXM App 958:

IU Radio Network; Sirius 134, XM 196, SXM App 958: Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith.

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith. Point spread: Indiana is a 9-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Indiana is a 9-point favorite over Indiana, This year's records: Indiana 1-2; Western Kentucky 1-1

Indiana 1-2; Western Kentucky 1-1 Last season's records: Indiana 6-2; Western Kentucky 5-7

Indiana 6-2; Western Kentucky 5-7 Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 3-0. The two teams have played once before in Bowling Green, with Indiana winning 38-21 on Sept. 18, 2010, with Ben Chappell passing for 366 yards and three touchdowns for the Hoosiers.

Indiana leads the all-time series, 3-0. The two teams have played once before in Bowling Green, with Indiana winning 38-21 on Sept. 18, 2010, with Ben Chappell passing for 366 yards and three touchdowns for the Hoosiers. Last meeting: The teams last met on Sept. 19, 2015, a 38-35 Hoosiers win in Bloomington, Ind. Jordan Howard rushed for 203 yards for Indiana that day, and quarterback Nate Sudfeld passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Western Kentucky's Brandon Daughty passed for 484 yards in the loss.

The teams last met on Sept. 19, 2015, a 38-35 Hoosiers win in Bloomington, Ind. Jordan Howard rushed for 203 yards for Indiana that day, and quarterback Nate Sudfeld passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Western Kentucky's Brandon Daughty passed for 484 yards in the loss. Coaches: Tom Allen is in his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He has a 25-24 overall record. His 24 wins are the most ever for an Indiana coach in his first four seasons. This is his first head coaching stop in college. Western Kentucky's Tyson Helton is in his third season as the Hilltoppers' head coach. Helton has guided the Hilltoppers to back-to-back bowl games, and he owns a 15-12 record in Bowling Green. He is the former offensive coordinator at Tennessee and USC, and is the younger brother of Clay Helton, who was recently fired as the head coach at USC.

Tom Allen is in his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He has a 25-24 overall record. His 24 wins are the most ever for an Indiana coach in his first four seasons. This is his first head coaching stop in college. Western Kentucky's Tyson Helton is in his third season as the Hilltoppers' head coach. Helton has guided the Hilltoppers to back-to-back bowl games, and he owns a 15-12 record in Bowling Green. He is the former offensive coordinator at Tennessee and USC, and is the younger brother of Clay Helton, who was recently fired as the head coach at USC. Rankings: Neither team is ranked in either the Associated Press or Coaches polls. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in both polls in the preseason, and it was the first time that Indiana had been ranked in the preseason AP poll since 1969. They fell out of the top-25 after the loss to Iowa, and stopped receiving votes last week after the loss to Cincinnati. In the Sagarin computer rankings, Indiana is ranked No. 54 and Western Kentucky is No. 92.

Neither team is ranked in either the Associated Press or Coaches polls. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in both polls in the preseason, and it was the first time that Indiana had been ranked in the preseason AP poll since 1969. They fell out of the top-25 after the loss to Iowa, and stopped receiving votes last week after the loss to Cincinnati. In the Sagarin computer rankings, Indiana is ranked No. 54 and Western Kentucky is No. 92. Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a beautiful night in Bowling Green, with clear skies and a temperature of 63 degrees at kickoff.

