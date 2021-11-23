Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Final Mike & Micah Podcast Tuesday Night Live From Yogi's Bar & Grill
    Final Mike & Micah Podcast Tuesday Night Live From Yogi's Bar & Grill

    It's the final Mike & Micah podcast of the Indiana football season on Tuesday night, and it's at an early time. The 30-minute podcast startst at 6 p.m. ET because of the basketball game, so stop by Yogi's Bar & Grill for a pregame meal and enjoy the show. It's also available online (links in story) and BOTH Micah McFadden and Michael Penix Jr. will be at Yogi's in person.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The final football game of Indiana's season has arrived, and so has the final episode of the Mike & Micah podcast. The 30-minute show will be broadcast lived from Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

    Fans are welcome to stop by and grab some food (and/or drinks) to watch the show. It's a great way to pregame before the basketball game, which is why we're starting the podcast an hour early.

    Both podcast hosts — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and linebacker Micah McFadden will be at Yogi's to do the show. So come on by and grab pictures and autographs as well. Yogi's is at 7th Street and Walnut Avenue in downtown Bloomington.

    The podcast is also available online. Here are the links to watch on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here are all the links.

