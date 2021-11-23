Final Mike & Micah Podcast Tuesday Night Live From Yogi's Bar & Grill

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The final football game of Indiana's season has arrived, and so has the final episode of the Mike & Micah podcast. The 30-minute show will be broadcast lived from Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans are welcome to stop by and grab some food (and/or drinks) to watch the show. It's a great way to pregame before the basketball game, which is why we're starting the podcast an hour early.

Both podcast hosts — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and linebacker Micah McFadden will be at Yogi's to do the show. So come on by and grab pictures and autographs as well. Yogi's is at 7th Street and Walnut Avenue in downtown Bloomington.

The podcast is also available online. Here are the links to watch on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here are all the links.

Watch the podcast on Facebook

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

Watch the podcast on Twitter

The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET